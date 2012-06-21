

Human Resources; People and Culture; Corporate Services; Brisbane City.

As the Senior Human Resources Officer (Indigenous Identified), you will develop and deliver culturally relevant capability solutions through the design, development and delivery of strategic workforce initiatives including but not limited to learning and development, capability development, diversity and inclusion, leadership and performance management.

As the Senior Human Resources Officer (Indigenous Identified), you will demonstrate leadership and high level management of capability development programs.

Specifically you will:

• design and implement contemporary and inclusive workforce initiatives to meet organisational needs

• provide career management guidance and advice to diverse employees, including management of the First Nations Gap Year Program, Career Pathways participants and other employee groups.

• assist in the identification, development and evaluation of workforce initiatives to drive diversity and inclusion strategies, including the First Nations Employment and Development Strategy

• foster and maintain strong, positive and constructive relationships within the team, key external partners and stakeholders, including representing the department in internal and external forums to ensure appropriate participation and outcomes for the department

• foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

We'll assess your merit for this role by looking at what you've done previously – the knowledge, skills and experience you've built, your potential for development, and your personal qualities. Within the context of the above responsibilities, we'll consider your ability to:

• apply contemporary knowledge and program management practices to design, develop and deliver culturally diverse contemporary workforce initiatives on time and within budget, with a focus on continuous improvement and best practice

• engage with diverse stakeholders, maintaining professional and constructive working relationships to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes

• provide timely, accurate and business centric advice and support clients across the organisation

• thrive in a fast-paced and fluid environment, maintaining a focus on delivery and supporting the team to do the same

• communicate effectively, using a variety of methods, to brief, engage and influence stakeholders

Every staff member is expected to role model leadership behaviours. This role requires the leadership capabilities of an Individual Contributor (https://www.forgov.qld.gov.au/team-leader-success-profile) as outlined in the Leadership competencies for Queensland booklet.

This position does not require any mandatory qualifications, however qualifications in human resources or psychology and/or experience in diversity and inclusion positions would be well regarded.

Indigenous Identified Position

This role has been designated as an Indigenous Identified position in accordance with section 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 to support equality of employment opportunity for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons. To be eligible for this role you must identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and:

• be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; or

• be accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which you live.

Citizenship/Visa

To be appointed to a position, you must be an Australian citizen, have permanent residency status or a visa permitting you to work in Australia. You are required to notify the department if your right to work in Australia ceases.

Benefits and Conditions For a full list of benefits and conditions that come with this role please see our departmental website: https://www.des.qld.gov.au/our-department/employment/working-for-the-dept/#section-benefits-and-conditions

Applications will remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/380482/21

Closing Date: Tuesday 10 August 2021