Ranger, Indigenous Identified



Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Mossman

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services & Partnerships (QPWS&P) are seeking the next Conservation Champion to join their Ranger team in Mossman. This position is an Indigenous Identified position, and provides an opportunity to work with a dedicated team of Rangers who value heritage and cultural aspects of the Parks they contribute to. Natural land and resource management through pest, fire and infrastructure programs are the focus of this role, and the successful candidate will find themselves based in one of the most iconic parks in Far North Queensland (Mossman Gorge). If conservation and preservation of natural environment is a passion of yours, then we want to hear from you!

TARGETED VACANCY

This is an indigenous Identified position.

If you are eligible to apply for this vacancy, you can apply online. Applicants who do not meet the criteria for the Targeted Vacancy will not be considered

Your role: The Ranger OO3 is a role in which you must be able to:

1. Perform general estate development and maintenance duties such as construction and maintenance of walking tracks, fencing and recreational facilities on protected areas, and cleaning and maintenance of amenities.

2. Perform estate protection duties such as assisting in cultural heritage management, fire management, pest and weed control programs.

3. Assist with law enforcement and compliance duties.

4. Perform operation and maintenance of minor plant and equipment.

5. Perform general administrative duties including the operation of computers and technology, and some basic procurement of goods and services.

6. Provide general information in relations to a wide range of queries from park visitors and other stakeholders

7. Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

Applications to remain current for 12 months