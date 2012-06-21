Ranger in Charge (Coen)



Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks & Wildlife Services & Partnerships; Coen

Due to a successful promotion, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services & Partnerships are seeking their next Ranger In Charge based in the township of Coen in the Northern Cape region. Housing is provided for this position, and the Ranger In Charge will be instrumental in leading a team of Rangers to deliver work programs associated with natural land management, conservation, pest and weed management and fire operations throughout the year.

The Ranger in Charge will oversee a team of Rangers based at Coen, and housing in Coen is provided for this position. As the town provides good regional infrastructure, let us tell you a little bit about the area you'll be working in.

Originally the town was created around a repeater station in the Overland Telegraph Line to the Tip of Cape York Peninsula. Coen sits in the centre of the Cape York Peninsula, it's the gateway to Cape York, all traffic must pass through the town. It is a hub of government services with facilities including police and a post office, a school and kindy, two shops with fuel outlets, a cafe, 2 medical centres, the Exchange hotel, the historical Coen Guesthouse and the Coen Airport is 15minutes North of town. There are no alcohol restrictions for this township. There are also very active Aboriginal Corporations which co-ordinate services for local Indigenous people. After 7 months of tourist, fires, and dust, the town is welcomed by the hot and sticky “build up” of the wet season. In wet season Coen can be locked in from the rest of the Cape for a few months. The major rivers flow with cold clear water and the swimming spot just North of town becomes a hive of local weekend activities including tubing down the rapids - a great family past time!

To apply for this position:

• apply online at www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au

• include your current resume (of no more than 6 pages).

• provide a short statement (of no more than 2 pages) explaining why you are interested in the role and what leadership experience you have, outlining your work with natural land management and conservation, and your previous experience working with and successfully engaging Traditional Owners.

Applications to remain current for 12 months

Job Ad Reference: QLD/388879/21

Closing Date: Monday, 18 October 2021