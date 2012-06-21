Ranger Indigenous Identified



Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Cooktown

As a successful applicant for this position, you will be assisting with the management and maintenance of Cape York Peninsula Aboriginal Land National Parks - (CYPAL). You will assist with the interim management of the other state lands progressively being transferred to protected area estate in conjunction with Traditional Owners.



General tasking will include construction duties, painting signage, building or clearing walking tracks and/ or general cleaning such as clearing rubbish and maintaining campground facilities. At times, you may be dedicated to a project, such as the construction of fencing or other asset types such as signage and walking tracks. Participation in fire and pest management activities will be a high focus on Park also. This includes training using appropriate techniques and equipment to help grow your practical skills (such as chainsaw operations, GPS tracking, or vehicle use). Physical conditions may be challenging at times pending relating to seasonal changes such as humid / hot weather or cold, and a good level of fitness is expected for times when climbing steep slopes and rough terrain.



Indigenous Identified Position



This position is designated as Indigenous Identified. Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (QLD), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is one who:

• Identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and either

• Is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; or

• Is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which he or she lives.



To apply for this position, please ensure you read the position description and:



• apply online at www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au

• include your current resume (of no more than 4 pages).

• provide a short statement (of no more than 1 page) explaining why you are interested in the role and while not a requirement for the role, we'd like to hear if you've had any experience in your cover letter with:



A) Customer Service or dealing with the public

B) Wildfire response or fire management

C) Conservation work (can also list voluntary work you may have done)

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/392939/21



Closing Date: Wednesday, 17 November 2021

