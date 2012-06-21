

Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Park and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Boodjamulla National Park

OO3 Ranger (Indigenous Identified), Boodjamulla National Park We are seeking two temporary OO3 Rangers (Indigenous Identified) for up to 6 months. Both positions are based in the remote and beautiful Lawn Hill Gorge. Take the opportunity to live in one of Queensland's iconic national parks, immersed by nature's beauty. Work alongside Waanyi and Indjalandji-Dhidhanu peoples to manage their spiritual lands (Boodjamulla and Camooweal Caves national parks). Help protect ancient fossils at the Riversleigh World Heritage site. Don't miss this opportunity!

Two temporary jobs are currently on offer within the Boodjamulla work unit (north-west Queensland), which incorporates Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park, Camooweal Caves National Park and various other reserves. These jobs are designated as Indigenous Identified.

As a OO3 Ranger, you will be hands on. Under the direction of your supervisor, you will carry out programmed operational tasks and provide field logistical support in Boodjamulla National Parks and other estates within the work unit (e.g. Camooweal Caves National Park). This will include maintaining and servicing facilities, visitor management, and delivering conservation programs and projects as directed. A reasonable degree of physical fitness is required.

You will assist with fire, pest and cultural heritage management programs; and implement work programs consistent with departmental guidelines, policies and management plans.

Accommodation is provided at the Boodjamulla ranger base. It is important to understand that the park is remote and may become isolated for extended periods. So, experience and confidence living and working in a remote (and sometimes isolated) area is highly desirable. Having the ability to form trusted relationships with both First Nations partners and your team is also a must.

To be considered you must provide:

* your current resume (max 6 pages) - showing that you either have the experience, or the potential, to meet the six points under the 'what we are looking for' section of the role description.

* a short, one page statement explaining why you are interested in the role.

* evidence that you are eligible to apply for an Indigenous Identified role.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/409244/22

Closing Date: Monday, 21 March 2022