OO5 Ranger (Assets), Longreach We are seeking a OO5 Ranger to plan, coordinate and report on the delivery of infrastructure and asset programs on protected areas across the central western section of Queensland . You will travel regularly - from Longreach to Blackall, Windorah and Winton, and as far west as Birdsville - and many places in between. If you have experience managing projects, the desire to work and live in the outback and experience working in remote and isolated locations, we'd love to hear from you. Don't miss this opportunity - put your hat in the ring!

Looking for a permanent job in the heart of the Outback?

As OO5 Ranger (Assets), you will plan, deliver and report on infrastructure and asset programs. You will be responsible for developing and coordinating the annual maintenance program for ranger bases and visitor infrastructure.

Based in Longreach, you will travel to numerous protected areas in central western Queensland - including Munga-Thirri National Park (the Simpson Desert) and Diamantina National Park to the diverse and beautiful Welford and Bladensburg national parks.

Depending on the task, you may be required to lead a team, be part of a team or to work alone. Travel is a regular requirement, so it is essential that you are organised, practical and capable of working and camping in remote (and sometimes isolated) locations.

Rangers work on a roster basis which can include weekend work. At times, you will support the operational teams with fire management duties including wildfire suppression and assist with other emergency response situations. A reasonable degree of physical fitness is required for this role.

Professional Capabilities

There are no mandatory qualifications required to undertake this position, however a White Card for Construction and construction-related experience is a must. Experience in procurement and management of small to medium-scale construction projects is also highly desirable.

Licences

It is a mandatory requirement for the occupant of this position to hold a current unrestricted manual driver's licence or be prepared to obtain a manual licence if they do not. Officers are required to drive government vehicles, including four wheel drives as a part of their day-to-day and field work.

Accommodation

The successful applicant will be provided accommodation in Longreach - refer to the Working in Guide and Location Guide for more information.

Applications to remain current for 12 months

Job Ad Reference: QLD/409756/22

Closing Date: Wednesday, 23 March 2022