OO5 Ranger (Assets), Longreach
We are seeking a OO5 Ranger to plan, coordinate and report on the delivery of infrastructure and asset programs on protected areas across the central western section of Queensland . You will travel regularly - from Longreach to Blackall, Windorah and Winton, and as far west as Birdsville - and many places in between.
If you have experience managing projects, the desire to work and live in the outback and experience working in remote and isolated locations, we'd love to hear from you.
Don't miss this opportunity - put your hat in the ring!
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Full-time
|Occupational group
|Primary Industry & Environment
|Classification
|OO5
|Workplace Location
|Central West Qld,Far North Qld,Mackay region,Rockhampton region,Townsville region
|Job ad reference
|QLD/409756/22
|Closing date
|23-Mar-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|Billy O'Grady
|Contact details
|PH: 0427 838 006
Further information
Documents
