Senior Program Officer (Indigenous Identified)



Great Barrier Reef Marine Coastal & Islands Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Cairns, Townsville, Airlie Beach, Rosslyn Bay or Gladstone

This is a unique opportunity to act as the First Nations Peoples Senior Program Officer in the Great Barrier Reef & Marine Parks Region (GBRMPR) of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service & Partnerships. The role is responsible for coordinating First Nations peoples’ engagement, agreement development and delivery across the GBRMPR with a view to promoting enhanced marine and island protected area management outcomes through the development of effective and meaningful partnerships with First Nations peoples.

•The GBRMPR has a focus on developing and improving partnerships with Traditional Owner groups through initiatives such as increased cross-decking of field activities, capability building to facilitate increased sea country management, provision of short-term work placement arrangements for individuals nominated by Traditional Owner groups, and the development and implementation of fee-for-service arrangements with groups according to their aspirations for land and sea country management.

•A purpose and a challenge that matter

Drawing on lived experience, you will play a central role in the coordination and delivery of key projects and initiatives by contributing expertise and advice from a First Nations perspective. Your first-hand knowledge of cultural protocols and mechanisms to engage appropriately will not only enhance the delivery of projects aspirations but will also provide a platform to enhance the cultural capability of the region.

•Diverse, interesting work and experiences

You'll love the diversity, flexibility, and autonomy. You'll do varied, stimulating work, and your ‘normal' office across the waters and islands, from Torres St to Manly. Your strong leadership and communication skills will assist you.

You'll be dealing with familiar and new issues daily. This will give you the chance to test, refine and build on your engagement and leadership skills. You'll learn so much as you grow your communication and project management skills. Your development will also be supported using a wide range of training programs along with opportunities to participate in field trips.

•Diverse and unique team

You will have the opportunity to be part of a team that works across marine and island parks. You will be a skilled and motivated team player who values team culture and can work seamlessly with both the regions team and broader departmental staff. You will be a natural communicator, be at ease when presented with challenging or sensitive conversations.

You will also be a natural problem solver, with the ability to think on your feet to recommend practical, on-ground solutions but equally be able to identify partner agents and recommend collaborative and wholistic approaches that support place-based capability uplift.

•Managing projects

You will be in charge of a number of projects so budget management skills, coupled with knowledge of natural resource management, will hold you in good stead. You will be responsible for managing approximately $800,000 per year of funded project initiatives as well as providing advice and assistance to other externally funded projects and initiatives.

•Working regional

You will be largely self-reliant. You'll regularly undertake trips within the Region - from Manly to Torres St. These may be by vehicle, 4WD, large flights or smaller charter flights, or by vessels. You'll need the flexibility to participate across the region.

•Choice of locations - Cairns, Townsville, Airlie Beach, Rosslyn Bay or Gladstone

You'll need

•Resilience, pragmatism, tenacity, and confidence in a regional or remote setting

•Courageous and ethical leadership, advanced communication skills

•The ability to form trusted relationships with both First Nations partners and others

To be considered please:

1.Take this short quiz https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FYWL8W3(LINK)

2.Provide your current resume (max 6 pg), and a statement simply explaining your interest in the role (max 2 pg)

3.Hold an unrestricted manual driver's licence

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/412762/22

Closing Date: Tuesday, 12 April 2022