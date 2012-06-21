Skip links and keyboard navigation

Job search

Ranger


Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships; Taunton National Park (Scientific)

A Permanent OO5 Ranger position is available within the Duaringa work unit.

If you want to support the recovery of a threatened species in Central Queensland, we encourage you to submit an application.

Based at Taunton National Park (Scientific), a strictly scientific reserve for protecting the endangered bridled nail-tailed wallaby, this position will undertake work tasks focused predominantly on fire and pest management, as well as plant and infrastructure maintenance.

If you have a passion for threatened species conservation and pest management, this position would suit you.

Job details

Position status Permanent
Position type Full-time
Occupational group Primary Industry & Environment
Classification OO5
Workplace Location Far North Qld,Townsville region,Mackay region,Rockhampton region
Job ad reference QLD/415170/22
Closing date 28-Apr-2022
Job duration
Contact person Kim Fleischfresser
Contact details Mobile: 0408 872 154
Access the National Relay Service

As the second in Charge within the Duaringa Work Unit, you will directly supervise one staff member and work with others to deliver a range of natural resource management tasks from the Taunton base.

Your work program will be largely focused on activities that help protect and maintain the ongoing survival of the endangered bridled nail-tailed wallaby.

This includes managing specific trapping, baiting, shooting programs, weed control and habitat management - as well as undertaking fire management and asset maintenance tasks.

You will also be required to assist with a variety of duties at Blackdown Tableland National Park and other estates within the work unit - including pest, fire and visitor management activities, and asset maintenance tasks.  

It will be essential that you already hold, or are prepared to obtain, a Queensland firearms licence and a manual driver's licence.

While you do not need any tertiary qualifications, a certification to use agricultural chemicals and poisons will be highly regarded.

To join our team as a OO5 Ranger, you must have the following skills:

• supervisory experience
• an ability to work with others to plan and deliver annual work programs and park management projects
• administrative skills - for compiling reports, maintaining records and using computer systems and applications
• experience managing human resources and budget processes
• highly developed communication skills - to respond to customer queries, provide advice and to carry out park patrols
• confidence undertaking compliance and enforcement activities
• ability to establish and maintain relationships with a variety of stakeholders
• experience operating and maintaining plant and equipment (or the ability to rapidly acquire)
• a willingness to support and promote the interests of First Nations people

This is a great opportunity for those with a positive attitude and the ability to work and live with others - and also occasionally alone.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/415170/22

Closing Date: Thursday 28 April 2022

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

Job search


  2. Please use * for wildcard searches.

  3. Hold down the control (Ctrl) button and use your computer mouse to select multiple options (View Location Map)

  4. Hold down the control (Ctrl) button and use your computer mouse to select multiple options
  5. Salary (yearly) Leave blank if you are searching for casual jobs
  6. Total Remuneration Only used for Senior Medical or Executive positions

Need help? Contact us

If you have any questions about your account or accessing this website, please contact our helpdesk.

Inclusion and diversity

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity, including making any reasonable adjustments to support you through the recruitment process.

Graduate portal

This recruitment portal is your gateway to a wide range of graduate program positions on offer in the Queensland Government.

Visit the Queensland Graduate Portal

 ( http://www.graduates.qld.gov.au/ )
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Australia (CC BY 3.0)
Last updated
26 May 2021

Page feedback

  1. How satisfied are you with your experience today? *