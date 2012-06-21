

Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships; Taunton National Park (Scientific)

A Permanent OO5 Ranger position is available within the Duaringa work unit. If you want to support the recovery of a threatened species in Central Queensland, we encourage you to submit an application. Based at Taunton National Park (Scientific), a strictly scientific reserve for protecting the endangered bridled nail-tailed wallaby, this position will undertake work tasks focused predominantly on fire and pest management, as well as plant and infrastructure maintenance. If you have a passion for threatened species conservation and pest management, this position would suit you.

As the second in Charge within the Duaringa Work Unit, you will directly supervise one staff member and work with others to deliver a range of natural resource management tasks from the Taunton base.



Your work program will be largely focused on activities that help protect and maintain the ongoing survival of the endangered bridled nail-tailed wallaby.

This includes managing specific trapping, baiting, shooting programs, weed control and habitat management - as well as undertaking fire management and asset maintenance tasks.



You will also be required to assist with a variety of duties at Blackdown Tableland National Park and other estates within the work unit - including pest, fire and visitor management activities, and asset maintenance tasks.



It will be essential that you already hold, or are prepared to obtain, a Queensland firearms licence and a manual driver's licence.

While you do not need any tertiary qualifications, a certification to use agricultural chemicals and poisons will be highly regarded.



To join our team as a OO5 Ranger, you must have the following skills:

• supervisory experience

• an ability to work with others to plan and deliver annual work programs and park management projects

• administrative skills - for compiling reports, maintaining records and using computer systems and applications

• experience managing human resources and budget processes

• highly developed communication skills - to respond to customer queries, provide advice and to carry out park patrols

• confidence undertaking compliance and enforcement activities

• ability to establish and maintain relationships with a variety of stakeholders

• experience operating and maintaining plant and equipment (or the ability to rapidly acquire)

• a willingness to support and promote the interests of First Nations people



This is a great opportunity for those with a positive attitude and the ability to work and live with others - and also occasionally alone.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/415170/22

Closing Date: Thursday 28 April 2022

