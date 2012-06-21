

Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Park and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Airlie Beach

Live and work in paradise - Ranger in Charge, Airlie Beach Are you a motivated and experienced Ranger in Charge or a similarly skilled person? Take the opportunity to demonstrate your field and supervisory skills. This is a hands-on leadership role responsible for coordinating the planning and delivery of operational programs. The job is diverse and collaborative, and offers a mix of office and field-based work - with a particular focus on the delivery of visitor opportunities and conservation management priorities. The work is diverse and challenging, and the location is picture perfect!

Live and work in paradise!

Based in the heart of the Whitsunday Region, Airlie Beach is a great place to work, live and play! Protected areas and State forests within the Airlie Beach work unit include Conway, Dryander and Cape Upstart national parks.

As Ranger in Charge, Airlie Beach you will:

• manage the day to day operations of the work unit

• develop and implement operational plans consistent with business plans, strategies, policies and procedures

• manage and supervise staff, contractors and volunteers - including the management of performance issues

• grow your and your team's skills and capabilities

• manage the work unit budget and expenditure

• undertake projects to achieve set operational and conservation objectives

• ensure employee and visitor safety

• respond to critical incidents

• undertake visitor, fire and pest management activities

• implement and enforce legislation administered by the Department

• establish partnerships that assist operations and achieve objectives and outcomes of the regional business plan

• communicate regularly with stakeholders, community groups and visitors to create a greater understanding and appreciation of the Department and its role

• negotiate with stakeholders, neighbours and community groups to achieve acceptable resolution of local land management issues

• perform other assigned duties at the classification level within your competence and training.

To succeed in this role, you'll need four things in abundance:

• Great people skills (for managing the complexities of a small team, partnering with Traditional Owners and engaging the general public)

• Broad field skills gained as a ranger or from a similar conservation or land management background

• An appetite for and ability to solve complex problems using initiative, collaboration and tenacity

• Confidence in your ability to deliver a physically and psychologically safe work environment.

Continue to grow and leverage your knowledge in natural resource management and conservation. Further hone your leadership skills. Navigate the challenges of a team - develop shared objectives and clear indicators for success. Measure your own success through the achievements of your team. Work in partnership with First Nations people looking after Country.

Please note, no accommodation is provided. Airlie Beach is a beautiful location, with limited accommodation options in the township. You may need to consider a short commute.

Before applying, find out if this role is right for you:

• download all attachments and complete the brief quiz www.surveymonkey.com/r/22HF3CL

• contact Teresa Brecknell, the panel chair, to seek further information about the role

How to Apply

• include your current resume (max. 6 pages)

• provide a short statement (max. 1 page) explaining why you are interested in the role

• ensure your resume and short statement highlight the leadership attributes and operational skills and experience you can bring to the role.

Suitable applications will remain on file for 12 months and may be considered for other vacancies.



Job Ad Reference: QLD/421171/22

Closing Date: Thursday, 02 June 2022