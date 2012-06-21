

Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Diamantina National Park

Ranger in Charge, Diamantina Do you love remote living? Are you well-organised and resourceful? Do you want to contribute to the protection of endangered species? This is a hands-on leadership role in a remote location. Manage two of the largest protected areas in Queensland. Live in the Outback - experience extreme weather conditions and periods of isolation. Undertake a mix of office and field-based work. Assist in the recovery of the endangered greater bilby.

Live and work on one of Queensland's largest and most remote parks!

Based at Diamantina National Park, the Ranger in Charge leads and coordinates the planning and delivery of operational work programs within the Diamantina work unit, which includes Munga-Thirri, Diamantina and Astrebla national parks.

As Ranger in Charge, Diamantina you will:

• manage the day to day operations of the work unit

• undertake asset, visitor, fire and pest management activities

• collaborate with experts and researchers in the recovery of threatened species

• develop and implement operational plans consistent with business plans, strategies, policies and procedures

• manage and supervise staff, contractors and volunteers - including the management of performance issues

• grow your and your team's skills and capabilities

• manage the work unit budget and expenditure

• undertake projects to achieve set operational and conservation objectives

• ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and visitors

• respond to critical incidents

• implement and enforce legislation administered by the Department

• establish partnerships that assist operations and achieve objectives and outcomes of the regional business plan

• work with and learn from First Nations partners to jointly achieve stronger outcomes for Country and people

• communicate regularly with stakeholders and visitors to create a greater understanding and appreciation of the Department and its role

• negotiate with neighbours and other stakeholders to achieve the acceptable resolution of local land management issues

• perform other assigned duties at the classification level within your competence and training.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/422595/22

Closing Date: Friday, 24 June 2022