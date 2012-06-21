Skip links and keyboard navigation

Support Analyst


Digital Operations; Digital & Information Services; Corporate Services; Brisbane City (flexible)

As a Support Analyst you will apply your IT knowledge, understanding of departmental business and communication skills in the delivery of efficient, professional and high-quality services to our customers.

Job details

Position status Fixed Term Temporary
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group IT & Telecommunications
Classification AO3
Workplace Location Flexible
Job ad reference QLD/425094/22
Closing date 23-Jun-2022
Job duration 12 months with possible extension
Contact person Kate Fyfe
Contact details Ph: (07) 3389316
Access the National Relay Service

As a Support Analyst you will:
• Respond to requests lodged through the Support Desk to ensure resolution within specified service standards.
• Provide ongoing customer support throughout the resolution of any issues encountered using any enterprise system ensuring that processes and departmental procedures are followed.
• Think logically, analyse situations and resolve problems in a timely fashion that reflects the urgency and importance of tasks.
• Undertake data entry and basic analysis and reporting to support business delivery and maintain and support corporate systems and databases.
• Foster and maintain strong, positive and constructive relationships with team members, other teams across the department and with our IT partner.
• Assist the team leader and other team members to manage workflow and work prioritisation/allocation and ensure the quality and accuracy of work.
• Take personal responsibility for supporting the coordination, prioritisation and escalation of business support requests.
• Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

