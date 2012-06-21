Skip links and keyboard navigation

Job search

Library Technician


Landscape Sciences; Science Delivery & Knowledge; Science and Technology; Dutton Park

As Library Technician you will be responsible for maintaining the library management system and enabling access to information and resources for departmental customers.

Job details

Position status Permanent
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group Information Management/Library
Classification TO3
Workplace Location Flexible
Job ad reference QLD/425126
Closing date 27-Jun-2022
Job duration
Contact person Cecelia Carroll
Contact details 07 3170 5470
Access the National Relay Service

The Library Technician (TO3) is a role in which you will:

• Maintain the library management system and create bibliographic records to include departmental reports and publication and other material relevant to the department's undertakings.
• Produce daily news services and distribute via the intranet to departmental staff.
• Purchasing resources, reconciling corporate card and invoicing appropriate departments.
• Perform circulation tasks and end processing of library material as required.
• Provide document delivery services for departmental staff, which includes liaising with other libraries and searching online catalogues and databases such as Trove.
• Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

 

 

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

Job search


  2. Please use * for wildcard searches.

  3. Hold down the control (Ctrl) button and use your computer mouse to select multiple options (View Location Map)

  4. Hold down the control (Ctrl) button and use your computer mouse to select multiple options
  5. Salary (yearly) Leave blank if you are searching for casual jobs
  6. Total Remuneration Only used for Senior Medical or Executive positions

Need help? Contact us

If you have any questions about your account or accessing this website, please contact our helpdesk.

Inclusion and diversity

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity, including making any reasonable adjustments to support you through the recruitment process.

Graduate portal

This recruitment portal is your gateway to a wide range of graduate program positions on offer in the Queensland Government.

Visit the Queensland Graduate Portal

 ( http://www.graduates.qld.gov.au/ )
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Australia (CC BY 3.0)
Last updated
26 May 2021

Page feedback

  1. How satisfied are you with your experience today? *