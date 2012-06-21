

Landscape Sciences; Science Delivery & Knowledge; Science and Technology; Dutton Park

As Library Technician you will be responsible for maintaining the library management system and enabling access to information and resources for departmental customers.

The Library Technician (TO3) is a role in which you will:

• Maintain the library management system and create bibliographic records to include departmental reports and publication and other material relevant to the department's undertakings.

• Produce daily news services and distribute via the intranet to departmental staff.

• Purchasing resources, reconciling corporate card and invoicing appropriate departments.

• Perform circulation tasks and end processing of library material as required.

• Provide document delivery services for departmental staff, which includes liaising with other libraries and searching online catalogues and databases such as Trove.

• Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

