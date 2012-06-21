

Two permanent jobs are currently on offer within Central Region - Clermont or Idalia National Park.



As a OO3 Ranger, you will be hands on. Under the direction of your supervisor, you will carry out programmed operational tasks and provide field logistical support in Clermont or Idalia National Park and other estates within the work units. This will include maintaining and servicing facilities, visitor management, and delivering conservation programs and projects as directed. A reasonable degree of physical fitness is required.



You will assist with fire, pest and cultural heritage management programs; and implement work programs consistent with departmental guidelines, policies and management plans.



Within the Clermont work unit, Rangers manage numerous protected areas, including Epping Forest National park (Scientific), Nairana National Park, Cudmore National Park and Peak Range National Park. They also manage a number of State forests in the Clermont area, including the General Permission Areas which are designated for fossicking.



For the Idalia work unit, the focus is on managing the natural resources and managing recreational assets. This included plant and infrastructure maintenance, maintaining roads and track network, pest and fire management and cultural heritage protection. A reasonable degree of physical fitness is required as sections of the park and walking track network are isolated and rugged.



Accommodation at Clermont (single and shared) and at Idalia National Park can be negotiated.



To be considered you must provide:

* your current resume (max 6 pages) - showing that you either have the experience, or the potential, to meet the six points under the 'what we are looking for' section of the role description.

* a short, one page statement explaining why you are interested in the role.





Applications to remain current for 12 months.

