Job search
Ranger (Indigenous Identified)
Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Diwan, Daintree North
#Acareerthatmatters. #Acontributionthatcounts.
Everyone at our Department recognizes the importance of a healthy environment. Whatever your job with us, you’ll strive and innovate to achieve a better Queensland. Our role is complex and our work can be challenging - important work usually is. But your contribution will count, and so will you.
We have a OO3 Indigenous Identified Ranger position available, within the diverse and culturally rich Daintree Rainforest.
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Full-time
|Occupational group
|Primary Industry & Environment
|Classification
|OO3
|Workplace Location
|Far North Qld
|Job ad reference
|QLD/427639/22
|Closing date
|07-Jul-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|David Leyden
|Contact details
|Ph: 0407 099 103
Together, we bring a tapestry of life experiences that help us navigate the nuances of our responsibilities. For many of our employees, that means fascinating and fulfilling work, and experiences they'll never forget. Why join the team? Our people are amazing! They're dedicated, passionate and curious professionals. There's a strong culture of respect here. We're all different, and those differences are what make us great.
You'll love the diversity, flexibility, and autonomy here. You will assist in the delivery of operational activities on QPWS managed areas, and your work will be varied, stimulating, and your office view will be stunning! Our teams bring their full self to the job every day and your contribution will help to create a positive, safe, diverse, and inclusive culture.
About you:
*Your reliability and work ethic will strengthen team outcomes
*Working collaboratively with others will be a natural process for you, with a genuine interest in team work, and supporting the delivery of the teams work program
*You'll be passionate about protecting National Parks and country for future generations
*Your fitness and enthusiasm will enable you to thrive and succeed in this diverse, fast-paced role
How to apply
To enable us to assess your merit, you should:
• read the position description and apply online at www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au
• include your current resume
• compose a short statement explaining why you are interested in the role
• provide required information as discussed under "How to apply Indigenous Identified position".
Applications to remain current for 12 months.
Job Ad Reference: QLD/427639/22
Closing Date: Thursday, 07 July 2022
Further information
We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.
Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.
Documents
Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.