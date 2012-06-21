Ranger (Indigenous Identified)



Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Diwan, Daintree North

Together, we bring a tapestry of life experiences that help us navigate the nuances of our responsibilities. For many of our employees, that means fascinating and fulfilling work, and experiences they'll never forget. Why join the team? Our people are amazing! They're dedicated, passionate and curious professionals. There's a strong culture of respect here. We're all different, and those differences are what make us great.







You'll love the diversity, flexibility, and autonomy here. You will assist in the delivery of operational activities on QPWS managed areas, and your work will be varied, stimulating, and your office view will be stunning! Our teams bring their full self to the job every day and your contribution will help to create a positive, safe, diverse, and inclusive culture.



About you:

*Your reliability and work ethic will strengthen team outcomes

*Working collaboratively with others will be a natural process for you, with a genuine interest in team work, and supporting the delivery of the teams work program

*You'll be passionate about protecting National Parks and country for future generations

*Your fitness and enthusiasm will enable you to thrive and succeed in this diverse, fast-paced role





How to apply



To enable us to assess your merit, you should:

• read the position description and apply online at www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au

• include your current resume

• compose a short statement explaining why you are interested in the role

• provide required information as discussed under "How to apply Indigenous Identified position".





Applications to remain current for 12 months.

