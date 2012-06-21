

Client Operations; Client Operations; Queensland Revenue Office; Maroochydore

The Queensland Revenue Office (QRO) is seeking an experienced Manager to join our new Maroochydore office on a permanent basis. This exciting leadership opportunity will see you manage a branch who serve to make complying effortless while optimising revenue for Queensland. We're looking for a candidate that will model constructive behaviours and develop a capable and engaged team that uses a client centric approach.

You will lead a call centre of approximately 25-35 staff - responsible for receiving a high volume of calls and meeting QRO service standards. The majority of calls relate to state taxes and grants, including duties, payroll tax and land tax.

As part of your leadership accountabilities, you will manage the branch in line with strategic direction through building staff capability, managing resources within budget, environmental positioning, setting the direction for the branch and reviewing, developing and implementing divisional and organisational work plans. This will also include managing staff performance and development and facilitate the continued development and overall high performance of the team through coaching and mentoring.

To be successful in the position, you will need:

• Experience in leading a team within a client centric and legislative environment,

• Experience in leading a team through change,

• High level interpersonal and leadership skills,

• Agility and adaptability

Joining QRO in a leadership role you will have opportunities for continued learning, growth and career development.

To find out more about working for QRO please see attached candidate information pack.

We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce that reflects the community we serve and treating all applicants equitably. This starts with recruitment including making reasonable adjustments to support applicants at all stages of the process. The methods used in the recruitment for a role may vary, but the sorts of processes used may include on-line application form, on-line cognitive testing, work test, video interview, written response task, assessment centre, in-person interview. We welcome applicants to share with the hiring manager or People and Culture team (TreasuryInclusion@treasury.qld.gov.au) any health condition, impairment, and/or cultural/linguistic background, so that we may make any necessary adjustments to enable you to equitably participate in the recruitment process.

If you are interested in this role - click “Apply” to be redirected to the full advertisement, including role description and contact details.

Applications may remain current for 12 months after the closing date of the vacancy and may be used to fill identical or similar roles.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/428548/22

Closing Date: Tuesday, 12 July 2022