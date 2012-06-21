

Client Operations; Client Services; Queensland Revenue Office; Maroochydore

The Queensland Revenue Office (QRO) is seeking candidates to join our new Maroochydore office as AO3 Services Officers. There are up to 16 permanent full-time roles available, working in a call centre responsible for receiving a high volume of calls relating to state taxes and grants, including duties, payroll tax and land tax. Part-time candidates are also encouraged to apply. We are looking for people to join us in creating a constructive workplace environment that leads to a better experience for our clients and stakeholders and delivering exceptional services to Queensland.

We are looking for innovative and client focused people to join our organisation.

To be successful in the position, you will need:

- persistence, resilience and negotiation skills

- a working knowledge of digital and data technology/systems

- the ability to interpret and apply legislation and/or policy or the ability to rapidly acquire this capability

In the role of Service Officer you will be interpreting and providing information and assistance on revenue, taxation, debt, fines and legislative matters in a client centered environment. Your key responsibilities will include:

- Provide timely, helpful and supportive client service (both internal and external) while adhering to the Client Charter and other relevant client engagement standards.

- Provide accurate and consistent information, and/or education assistance, through various media to clients or their agents.

- Gather and analyse business requirements and create appropriate documentation to enable system developers to build digital solutions.

- Analyse, interpret and apply relevant legislation, information and data, exercising sound judgement to make effective decisions, assessments and/or recommendations. Depending on the specific position you are in, this may include assessing a client's liability, negotiating to recover outstanding revenue and finalise debts, routine audits and quality assurance programs or projects.

- Efficiently and effectively navigate office computer systems to input, manage, retrieve and analyse information.

- Ensure your work complies with established guidelines, procedures and record keeping standards.

- Actively contribute to the achievement of agreed team performance standards.

- Work collaboratively to identify and promote improvements which enhance client experiences and organisational outcomes.

By joining QRO you will have opportunities for continued learning, growth and career development.

To find out more about working for QRO please see attached candidate information pack.

We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce that reflects the community we serve and treating all applicants equitably. This starts with recruitment including making reasonable adjustments to support applicants at all stages of the process. The methods used in the recruitment for a role may vary, but the sorts of processes used may include on-line application form, on-line cognitive testing, work test, video interview, written response task, assessment centre, in-person interview. We welcome applicants to share with the hiring manager or People and Culture team (TreasuryInclusion@treasury.qld.gov.au) any health condition, impairment, and/or cultural/linguistic background, so that we may make any necessary adjustments to enable you to equitably participate in the recruitment process.

If you are interested in this role - read the role description and follow the "how to apply".

Applications may remain current for 12 months after the closing date of the vacancy and may be used to fill identical or similar roles.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/430057/22

Closing Date: Wednesday, 27 July 2022