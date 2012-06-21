Skip links and keyboard navigation

Senior Project Officer, Cultural Landscapes - Indigenous Identified


Wet Tropics Management Authority; Cairns

The Wet Tropics Management Authority has an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual with strong communication and project management skills in our World Heritage Connections team. The position is a full-time Senior Project Officer, Cultural Landscapes (AO5) (Indigenous Identified) that will lead a communication and engagement project which brings the voices of Rainforest Aboriginal groups to the forefront to educate and enhance awareness of the Indigenous heritage values and the rich cultural landscape of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area.

The Project requires significant engagement with the over 20 different Rainforest Aboriginal tribal groups across the Wet Tropics bio-region to ensure a free prior informed consent approach to the development and delivery of the Project.

Position status Fixed Term Temporary
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group Community Engagement and Education
Classification AO5
Workplace Location Cairns region
Job ad reference QLD/434277/22
Closing date 24-Aug-2022
Job duration until 30 June 2024 with possible extension
Contact person Alicia Haines
Contact details Mobile: 0448 592 683
Access the National Relay Service

The Senior Project Officer, Cultural Landscapes (AO5) is an Indigenous Identified role in which you will: 

- Ensure the timely and effective delivery of the Cultural Landscapes project, including all project milestones, outcomes and agreed expenditure of budget.

- Develop and report against monitoring and evaluation frameworks through the Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Improvement (MERI) system

- Develop and manage contracts including tracking of the delivery of project activities, and ensuring timely reporting and expenditure of funding

- Co-ordinate and undertake culturally appropriate engagement with Rainforest Aboriginal groups across the region through a free-prior informed consent approach

- Provide administrative and secretariat support for the internal working group, project partners and others and identify media and communication opportunities

- Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

 

This position is designated as Indigenous Identified. Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (QLD), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person to promote equal opportunity. An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is one who: 

 

Identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and either

 

Is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; or

 

Is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which he or she lives.

 

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

 

