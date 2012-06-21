Project Officer Indigenous Identified



Wet Tropics Management Authority; Cairns

The Wet Tropics Management Authority are seeking a full-time Project Officer, AO4 (Indigenous Identified) to work in our World Heritage Connections team based in Cairns. This is a temporary flexible-full time position. The successful applicant will be a self-motivated individual who is enthusiastic and driven to maintaining and improving the relationships with Wet Tropics Rainforest Aboriginal Peoples, community and stakeholders in the protection and management of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. The appointee will work and contribute to a small, highly motivated team in the delivery of projects that support the promotion and incorporating the rights, interests and aspirations of Rainforest Aboriginal Peoples in the management of the Wet Tropics of Queensland World Heritage Area.

The Project Officer, AO4 (Indigenous Identified) is a role in which you will:



• Develop effective relationships with Rainforest Aboriginal Peoples, their organisations and other agencies to assist Rainforest Aboriginal Peoples achieve their social, economic, cultural and land management aspirations within the World Heritage Area.

• Assist Rainforest Aboriginal Peoples and their organisations to understand the role and responsibilities of the Authority so they can participate in and contribute to the management of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area

• Support project management activities, including through planning, implementation, delivery and reporting

• Produce and distribute publications, resources and other materials that support the Authority's Rainforest Aboriginal engagement activities as directed by the Principal Project Officer.

• Support the Authority's staff to undertake culturally appropriate engagement with Rainforest Aboriginal Peoples across the region through a free prior informed consent approach.

Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.



This position is designated as Indigenous Identified. Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (QLD), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is one who:



Identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and either



Is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; or



Is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which he or she lives.



It is a mandatory requirement for the occupant of this position to hold driver's license. Officers are required to drive government vehicles, including four wheel drives as a part of their day-to-day and field work. This position is based in Cairns, however, travel to other locations may be required from time to time. This includes overnight stays.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/434354/22



Closing Date: Wednesday, 24 August 2022