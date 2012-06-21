Business Support Officer



Economic Development Queensland Project Support; Economic Development Queensland; Brisbane

Economic Development Queensland's (EDQ) vision is creating and investing in sustainable places for Queensland to prosper. Partnering with key stakeholders, our mission is to achieve thriving and liveable communities through planning and delivery solutions, including leveraging opportunities associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Watch this video to learn more about our recent work and achievements: https://www.youtube.com/embed/hjVh6AhBY3Y

EDQ has a unique and exciting opportunity for highly motivated Business Support Officers. We want you to join our team and contribute to the provision of valuable business support services to the project teams, working in a fast-paced, interesting and diverse environment.



Three positions are currently available across a number of teams within the business.



Specific duties are detailed in the attached Role Description, however the following additional qualities would benefit your success in the role.

We are looking for enthusiastic individuals who:

• are passionate about their work and meeting deadlines

• have experience providing administrative support in a project team environment

• have a very high level of attention to detail

• are team players who thrive in busy, fast-paced environments

EDQ is also looking for people that can contribute to a workplace culture that supports inclusion and diversity, and encourages and supports employees as individuals in an inclusive environment by applying diverse and inclusive thinking to our business. We recognise, respect and value First Nations people and cultures and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

A detailed position description is provided. Please apply through the Smart Jobs link provided below.