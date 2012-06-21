Skip links and keyboard navigation

Business Support Officer


Economic Development Queensland Project Support; Economic Development Queensland; Brisbane

Economic Development Queensland's (EDQ) vision is creating and investing in sustainable places for Queensland to prosper. Partnering with key stakeholders, our mission is to achieve thriving and liveable communities through planning and delivery solutions, including leveraging opportunities associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Watch this video to learn more about our recent work and achievements: https://www.youtube.com/embed/hjVh6AhBY3Y

Position status Permanent
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group Administration
Classification AO4
Workplace Location Brisbane Inner City
Job ad reference QLD/439829/22
Closing date 15-Sep-2022
Contact person EDQ HR
Contact details Email: EDQHR@dsdmip.qld.gov.au
Access the National Relay Service
EDQ has a unique and exciting opportunity for highly motivated Business Support Officers. We want you to join our team and contribute to the provision of valuable business support services to the project teams, working in a fast-paced, interesting and diverse environment.

Three positions are currently available across a number of teams within the business.

Specific duties are detailed in the attached Role Description, however the following additional qualities would benefit your success in the role.
 
We are looking for enthusiastic individuals who:
•  are passionate about their work and meeting deadlines
•  have experience providing administrative support in a project team environment
•  have a very high level of attention to detail
•  are team players who thrive in busy, fast-paced environments
 
EDQ is also looking for people that can contribute to a workplace culture that supports inclusion and diversity, and encourages and supports employees as individuals in an inclusive environment by applying diverse and inclusive thinking to our business. We recognise, respect and value First Nations people and cultures and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people. 
 
A detailed position description is provided.  Please apply through the Smart Jobs link provided below.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/439829/22

Closing Date: Thursday, 15 September 2022

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

There are 3x Permanent AO4 vacancies available.

Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.

