Job search
Business Support Officer
Economic Development Queensland Project Support; Economic Development Queensland; Brisbane
Economic Development Queensland's (EDQ) vision is creating and investing in sustainable places for Queensland to prosper. Partnering with key stakeholders, our mission is to achieve thriving and liveable communities through planning and delivery solutions, including leveraging opportunities associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Watch this video to learn more about our recent work and achievements: https://www.youtube.com/embed/hjVh6AhBY3Y
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Flexible full-time
|Occupational group
|Administration
|Classification
|AO4
|Workplace Location
|Brisbane Inner City
|Job ad reference
|QLD/439829/22
|Closing date
|15-Sep-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|EDQ HR
|Contact details
|Email: EDQHR@dsdmip.qld.gov.au
Access the National Relay Service
Three positions are currently available across a number of teams within the business.
Specific duties are detailed in the attached Role Description, however the following additional qualities would benefit your success in the role.
Applications to remain current for 12 months.
Job Ad Reference: QLD/439829/22
Closing Date: Thursday, 15 September 2022
Further information
We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.
There are 3x Permanent AO4 vacancies available.
Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.
Documents
Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.