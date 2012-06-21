

Economic Development Queensland; Brisbane

Economic Development Queensland's (EDQ) vision is creating and investing in sustainable places for Queensland to prosper. Partnering with key stakeholders, our mission is to achieve thriving and liveable communities through planning and delivery solutions, including leveraging opportunities associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. EDQ has a unique and exciting opportunity in the Infrastructure Solutions team for an Engineer. For further information please see the role description. Watch this video to learn more about our recent work and achievements:

A fantastic opportunity is available within the Infrastructure Solutions team as an Engineer.

We are looking for a motivated and skilled civil engineering candidate who will:

• contribute to identifying the infrastructure requirements/solutions and providing engineering infrastructure planning services

• contribute to achieving best practice in the management of all applications and infrastructure delivery associated with development projects, thereby ensuring all applications are assessed as per the agreed time schedule with suitable documentation and/or conditions

• manage under supervision projects or elements of projects

• assist in building partnerships and manage ongoing relationships with a range of stakeholders, including local government, water utilities providers and other authorities, to facilitate good development/infrastructure outcomes

• you will need to be able to adapt to and manage changing priorities and functional expectations, and assist other officers in the team to cope with changing priorities and functional expectations.

Technical requirements:

• A Washington Accord-accredited, four-year degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent, recognised by Engineers Australia.

• Experience in the development and/or infrastructure industry.

EDQ is looking for people who can contribute to a workplace culture that supports inclusion and diversity, and encourages and supports employees as individuals in an inclusive environment by applying diverse and inclusive thinking to our business. We recognise, respect and value First Nations people and cultures and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

A detailed role description is attached. Please apply through the Smart Jobs link provided below.

Applications to remain current for 12 months

Job Ad Reference: QLD/442359/22

Closing Date: Monday, 19 September 2022