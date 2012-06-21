Job search
Economic Development Queensland's (EDQ) vision is creating and investing in sustainable places for Queensland to prosper. Partnering with key stakeholders, our mission is to achieve thriving and liveable communities through planning and delivery solutions, including leveraging opportunities associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
EDQ has a unique and exciting opportunity in the Infrastructure Solutions team for an Engineer.
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Flexible full-time
|Occupational group
|Engineering & Surveying
|Classification
|PO3
|Workplace Location
|Brisbane Inner City
|Job ad reference
|QLD/442359/22
|Closing date
|19-Sep-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|Adam Dunn
|Contact details
|PH: 0460 011 902
Applications to remain current for 12 months
Job Ad Reference: QLD/442359/22
Closing Date: Monday, 19 September 2022
