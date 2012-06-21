

EDQ Technical Services; Economic Development Queensland; Brisbane

Economic Development Queensland's (EDQ) vision is creating and investing in sustainable places for Queensland to prosper. Partnering with key stakeholders, our mission is to achieve thriving and liveable communities through planning and delivery solutions, including leveraging opportunities associated with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Watch this video to learn more about our recent work and achievements:

EDQ has a unique and exciting opportunity in the Infrastructure Solutions team for a Principal Engineer. You will work with, and learn from, senior industry professionals, and be a part of the team that delivers outstanding solutions in the overall management of all technical issues associated with engineering infrastructure investigations, planning, delivery, development assessment, development approval and compliance.

A fantastic opportunity is available within the Infrastructure Services team for a Principal Engineer.

We are looking for a motivated and skilled civil engineering candidate who will:

• provide specialist and authoritative advice in identifying the infrastructure requirements/solutions and providing engineering infrastructure planning services

• provide specialist and authoritative advice in achieving best practice in the management of all applications and infrastructure delivery associated with development projects, thereby ensuring all applications are assessed as per the agreed time schedule with suitable documentation and/or conditions

• lead allocated projects, or elements of projects

• provide major input to reviews of EDQ technical guidelines

• actively contribute to building partnerships and manage ongoing relationships with a range of stakeholders including local government, water utilities providers and other authorities, to facilitate good development/infrastructure outcomes

• be able to adapt to and manage changing priorities and functional expectations and assist other officers in the team to cope with changing priorities and functional expectations.

Technical requirements:

• A Washington Accord-accredited, four-year degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent, recognised by Engineers Australia.

• Registration as a Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ) is a distinct advantage for appointment to the position.

• Substantial senior level experience in the development and or infrastructure industry.

EDQ is also looking for people who can contribute to a workplace culture that supports inclusion and diversity, and encourages and supports employees as individuals in an inclusive environment by applying diverse and inclusive thinking to our business. We recognise, respect and value First Nations people and cultures and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

A detailed role description is attached. Please apply through the Smart Jobs link provided below.