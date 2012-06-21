

Futures and Ventures; Digital & Information Services; Corporate Services; Brisbane City (Flexible)

The Senior Project Officer, AO6 is a role in which you will:

• Proactively engage key stakeholders in the organisation to develop a solid understanding of how the business is currently operating, identify underlying issues and the future objectives and goals of the business

• Identify service opportunities to support and strengthen the delivery of the DES digital strategies through the collection and analysis of critical business data

• Identify environmental trends to gather intelligence on emerging technologies and identify the business benefits of alternative strategies and technologies

• Contribute to the creation of reports and technology roadmaps and share knowledge and insights with others.

• Support effective business change by building relationships with and between client, enterprise architects, project managers, solution architects and operational business partners

• Be responsible for investigative work to elicit requirements through facilitating discussions with internal and external stakeholders

• Conduct feasibility studies, identifying available options for consideration through the development of innovative methods, their potential benefits and associated business risks

• Develop comprehensive responses, briefs, schedules, status reports, submissions, presentations, reports and information papers

• Contribute to the achievement of corporate, divisional and section goals including key performance indicators by provide specialised advice on business analysis and ICT services

• Develop and support key governance bodies in managing the delivery of associated digital strategies

• Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

