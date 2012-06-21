Skip links and keyboard navigation

Senior Project Officer


Futures and Ventures; Digital & Information Services; Corporate Services; Brisbane City (Flexible)

The focus of the Senior Project Officer is to contribute to DES business, services, processes and information needs which may help implement changes leading to business improvements.

Job details

Position status Fixed Term Temporary
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group IT & Telecommunications
Classification AO6
Workplace Location Flexible
Job ad reference QLD/442713/22
Closing date 20-Sep-2022
Job duration 12 months with possible extension
Contact person Tracy Carsburg
Contact details Ph: 0418716788
Access the National Relay Service

The Senior Project Officer, AO6 is a role in which you will:
• Proactively engage key stakeholders in the organisation to develop a solid understanding of how the business is currently operating, identify underlying issues and the future objectives and goals of the business
• Identify service opportunities to support and strengthen the delivery of the DES digital strategies through the collection and analysis of critical business data
• Identify environmental trends to gather intelligence on emerging technologies and identify the business benefits of alternative strategies and technologies
• Contribute to the creation of reports and technology roadmaps and share knowledge and insights with others.
• Support effective business change by building relationships with and between client, enterprise architects, project managers, solution architects and operational business partners
• Be responsible for investigative work to elicit requirements through facilitating discussions with internal and external stakeholders
• Conduct feasibility studies, identifying available options for consideration through the development of innovative methods, their potential benefits and associated business risks
• Develop comprehensive responses, briefs, schedules, status reports, submissions, presentations, reports and information papers
• Contribute to the achievement of corporate, divisional and section goals including key performance indicators by provide specialised advice on business analysis and ICT services
• Develop and support key governance bodies in managing the delivery of associated digital strategies
• Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

