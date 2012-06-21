Job search

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker



Mackay Base Hospital

The Renal Services at the Mackay Base Hospital is looking for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker to join their team on a Permanent Full Time basis. The Mackay Renal Services comprises of a Renal Haemodialysis Unit at the Mackay Base Hospital and a Satellite Unit at the Bowen Hospital. Renal Services provides dialysis care to over 100 patients, reviews over 1200 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients at varying stages of the disease and provides follow up care to 65 transplant recipients. Live, work and play in majestic Mackay. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of collaboration, trust, respect and teamwork.

Job details Position status Permanent Position type Full-time Occupational group Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support Classification HW5 Workplace Location Mackay region Job ad reference QLD/445361 Closing date 23-Oct-2022 Yearly salary Fortnightly salary Total remuneration Salary Other Job duration Refer to Role Description Contact person Corinne Alsemgeest - Nurse Unit Manager Contact details 07 4885 5585

Your opportunity To provide a high standard of renal care and dialysis to clients, including delivering specific health care programs, assessing and treating clients, maintaining health care systems and providing education for client focused end stage kidney disease management and renal replacement therapy in order to contribute to better health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. About the Mackay Hospital and Health Service Mackay Hospital and Health Service has six hospitals, two multi-purpose health services and four community health centres that employ more than 3,300 staff. The district covers an area of approximately 90,000km2 and provides services to patients and their families in Bowen, Cannonvale, Clermont, Collinsville, Dysart, Glenden, Mackay, Middlemount, Moranbah, Proserpine and Sarina. Benefits of working for Mackay HHS Mackay HHS provides a working environment which embraces professional development, builds capabilities, provides roles with variety and flexibility, supports staff to maximise their health and wellbeing and encourages work/life balance. Some additional benefits include: Remuneration - Competitive packages with salary packaging options available.

Superannuation - Up to 12.75% employer contribution.

Annual leave loading - 17.5%.

Employee assistance and peer support programs - Supporting our staff through difficult times.

Wellbeing programs - Variety of initiatives available to suit all interests and lifestyles. How to apply For full details of this role and how to apply, please refer to the attached Role Description. Mandatory role requirements Qualification: It is a mandatory requirement for a Health Worker at this level to have possession of a Diploma in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care from a registered tertiary institution or equivalent.

It is a mandatory requirement for a Health Worker at this level to have possession of a Diploma in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care from a registered tertiary institution or equivalent. Identified Role: Under Section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community. Mandatory vaccination requirements Vaccinated against, and remain vaccinated against, vaccine preventable diseases Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR), Varicella (Chicken Pox), Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Hepatitis B.

Vaccinated against COVID-19.

Further information We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity. Applicants are to apply online and supply the requested documentation by attaching to their online application. Applications remain current for 12 months (permanent roles) or for the duration of the vacancy (temporary roles).