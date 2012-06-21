Skip links and keyboard navigation

Manager - Digital Futures and Transformation


Futures and Ventures; Digital & Information Services; Corporate Services; Flexible

The purpose of the Manager Digital Futures and Transformation is to lead the strategic program of work associated with the DES Digital Strategy to develop, implement and evaluate initiatives and services that support growth and capability enhancements, with the focus on supporting the business of the DES.

Job details

Position status Fixed Term Temporary
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group IT & Telecommunications
Classification AO8
Workplace Location Flexible
Job ad reference QLD/445674/22
Closing date 07-Oct-2022
Job duration 10 months
Contact person Tracy Carsburg
Contact details Ph: 0418716788
Access the National Relay Service

The Manager Digital Futures and Transformation, AO8 is a role in which you will:
• Manage the delivery of the Digital Strategy and Roadmap program of work, identifying benefits, risks and issues across the program.
• Establish roadmaps, plans and schedules for internal and external initiatives, including financial plans and estimates to ensure successful project delivery and scope and manage critical, high profile ICT-enabled business change initiatives, in order to achieve agreed objectives in a timely and efficient manner.
• Initiate new strategic initiatives and deliver high level communication to business owners and other key stakeholders ensuring they are briefed on initiative objectives, milestones and progress.
• Lead and manage the Digital Futures and Transformation team in the delivery of digital capabilities, working directly with team members and stakeholders to effectively plan, estimate and carry out solution delivery within time, budget and quality targets, and in accordance with appropriate standards, methods and procedures, coupled with effective release planning and scheduling.
• Establish and manage key governance bodies to deliver associated digital capabilities.
• Develop and identify methodologies and frameworks for capturing new innovative business opportunities through analysing and assessing business related data and digital trends.
• Effectively build relationships and liaise with internal and external stakeholders including Portfolio, Program and Project Offices, government agencies, business representatives and peak bodies, to gain and share digital expertise and advance digital service delivery capabilities.
• Ensure relevant programs and services are promoted to a wide range of stakeholders as appropriate, including the development and implementation of communications plans; delivering presentations; preparation of communications and event packages; and developing other marketing materials.
• Advise, recommend and prepare supporting architectural products based on expertise and experience in the technology domains for assigned projects and set direction, define and develop innovative methods to manage DES data information, models and products and to ensure discoverability, accessibility, interoperability, security, integrity, safety and availability.
• Monitor, manage and control project activities in accordance with agreed plans, including management of financial costs, risks and issues, and ensure that appropriate corrective actions are taken to deliver the project on time and to budget and prepare relevant project documentation to a high standard, to ensure appropriate communication of project scope, objectives, status and deliverables.
• Maintain own professional development whilst contributing to a learning culture with the aim of achieving best practice program / project delivery through enhancing the capabilities of other project staff and lead and mentor senior and specialist staff and other project managers.
• Foster a workplace culture that supports and promotes the interests of First Nations people and actively engage through our work to contribute to better outcomes for First Nations people.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

Inclusion and diversity

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity, including making any reasonable adjustments to support you through the recruitment process.

