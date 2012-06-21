

Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Blackdown Tableland National Park

A permanent OO4 Ranger position is available at Blackdown Tableland National Park in Central Queensland. If you enjoy mountain living and have a passion for conservation, we encourage you to submit an application. Take the opportunity to live in one of Queensland's popular national parks, immersed by nature's beauty. Work alongside Ghungalu people to manage their spiritual lands. Help protect, manage and present natural wonders and cultural treasures in the Duaringa work unit. If you are motivated and energetic, and enjoy diverse and meaningful work, this position would suit you.

You will plan for, and efficiently and effectively deliver, as directed by the Ranger in Charge or 2IC, the Blackdown Tableland Operational Plan and the Duaringa annual work plan. This will include maintaining visitor facilities, compliance, fire and pest management, plant and infrastructure maintenance, and multi-use forest management. You will provide on-ground supervision to field-based staff and work collaboratively with other staff.

Most work will be field based, but you will also undertake administrative tasks.

As a OO4 Ranger you must be able to:

• communicate clearly

• maintain a positive and supportive approach

• work effectively in a team, as a supervisor and alone

• undertake general estate development and protection duties

• operate and maintain minor plant and equipment

• assist in the development and implementation of the annual works program

• undertake law enforcement and compliance duties

• provide general information in response to queries from park visitors and other stakeholders

• assist with emergency response

• monitor workplace health and safety

• undertake administrative duties including compiling and maintaining records and procuring goods and services

• support and promote the interests of First Nations people

You will undertake activities requiring a level of environmental and service expertise and the position will be accountable for personal performance. You will demonstrate a strong personal work ethic and actively participate in a team environment ensuring that the overall success of the team is considered to be an outcome of individual success.

You will also be adaptable and flexible to on the ground service requirements in order to ensure superior park management services are achieved at all times.

This role requires an individual with a positive attitude and the ability to work and live with others, but also occasionally alone.

No mandatory qualifications are required to undertake this role, however formal qualifications in Conservation and Land Management will be highly regarded.

Licences

The occupant of this position must hold an unrestricted current manual driver's licence or be prepared to obtain a manual licence if they do not. Officers are required to drive government vehicles, including four-wheel drives as a part of their day-to-day and field work.

Accommodation is provided at the Blackdown Tableland Park. Experience and confidence living and working in remote areas is highly desirable. Having the ability to form trusted relationships with both First Nations partners and your team is also a must.

To be considered you must provide:

* your current resume (max 6 pages) - showing that you either have the experience, or the potential, to meet the six points under the 'what we are looking for' section of the role description.

* a short, one page, statement explaining why you are interested in the role.

Applications to remain current for 12 months

Job Ad Reference: QLD/446774/22

Closing Date: Thursday, 13 October 2022