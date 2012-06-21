Job search
Ranger
Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Blackdown Tableland National Park
A permanent OO4 Ranger position is available at Blackdown Tableland National Park in Central Queensland. If you enjoy mountain living and have a passion for conservation, we encourage you to submit an application.
Take the opportunity to live in one of Queensland's popular national parks, immersed by nature's beauty. Work alongside Ghungalu people to manage their spiritual lands. Help protect, manage and present natural wonders and cultural treasures in the Duaringa work unit.
If you are motivated and energetic, and enjoy diverse and meaningful work, this position would suit you.
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Full-time
|Occupational group
|Primary Industry & Environment
|Classification
|OO4
|Workplace Location
|Far North Qld,Townsville region,Mackay region,Rockhampton region,Central West Qld
|Job ad reference
|QLD/446774/22
|Closing date
|13-Oct-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|Samuel Richards
|Contact details
|PH: 0427 005 957
Applications to remain current for 12 months
Further information
