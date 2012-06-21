Job search
Ranger Indigenous Identified
Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Blackdown Tableland National Park
A permanent OO3 Ranger position is available at Blackdown Tableland National Park in Central Queensland. If you enjoy mountain living and have a passion for conservation, we encourage you to submit an application.
Take the opportunity to live in one of Queensland's popular national parks, immersed by nature's beauty. Work alongside Ghungalu people to manage their spiritual lands. Help protect, manage and present natural wonders and cultural treasures in the Duaringa work unit.
If you are motivated and energetic, and enjoy diverse and meaningful work, this position would suit you.
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Full-time
|Occupational group
|Primary Industry & Environment
|Classification
|OO3
|Workplace Location
|Townsville region,Mackay region,Rockhampton region
|Job ad reference
|QLD/450443/22
|Closing date
|31-Oct-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|Samuel Richards
|Contact details
|Ph: 0427 005 957
As a OO3 Ranger at Blackdown Tableland, you will be hands on. Under the direction of your supervisor, you will carry out programmed operational tasks and provide field logistical support in the Duaringa work unit. This will include maintaining visitor facilities, compliance, fire and pest management, plant and infrastructure maintenance, and multi-use forest management. reasonable degree of physical fitness is required.
You will assist with fire, pest and cultural heritage management programs; and work programs consistent with departmental guidelines, policies and management plans.
Most work will be field based, but you will also undertake administrative tasks.
As a OO3 Ranger you must be able to:
• undertake general estate development and protection duties
• perform estate protection duties
• undertake law enforcement and compliance duties
• undertake administrative duties including compiling and maintaining records, using computers and basic procuring of goods and services
• provide general information in response to queries from park visitors and other stakeholders
• support and promote the interests of First Nations people
This role requires an individual with a positive attitude and the ability to work and live with others, but also occasionally alone.
No mandatory qualifications are required to undertake this role, however formal qualifications in Conservation and Land Management will be highly regarded.
Licences
The occupant of this position must hold an unrestricted current manual driver's licence or be prepared to obtain a manual licence if they do not. Officers are required to drive government vehicles, including four-wheel drives as a part of their day-to-day and field work.
Accommodation is provided at the Blackdown Tableland National Park. Experience and confidence living and working in remote areas is highly desirable. Having the ability to form trusted relationships with both First Nations partners and your team is also a must.
To be considered you must provide:
* your current resume (max 6 pages) - showing that you either have the experience, or the potential, to meet the six points under the 'what we are looking for' section of the role description.
* a short, one page, statement explaining why you are interested in the role.
Applications to remain current for 12 months.
Job Ad Reference: QLD/450443/22
Closing Date: Monday, 31 October 2022
Further information
