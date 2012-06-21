Skip links and keyboard navigation

Ranger


Northern Parks & Forests Regional Operations; Management & Operations; Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service & Partnerships; Nebo

OO3 Ranger - Nebo
A permanent OO3 Ranger position is available within the Nebo Work Unit, Central Queensland

If you enjoy the environment and working outdoors, then this position would suit you.

Don't miss the opportunity to have a long term career with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service!

Job details

Position status Permanent
Position type Full-time
Occupational group Primary Industry & Environment
Classification OO3
Workplace Location Mackay region,Rockhampton region
Job ad reference QLD/451862/22
Closing date 07-Nov-2022
Job duration
Contact person Mike Griinke
Contact details Ph: 0427102113
Access the National Relay Service


As a OO3 Ranger, you will be hands on. Under the direction of your supervisor, you will carry out programmed operational tasks and provide field logistical support in Nebo and other estates within the work unit. This will include maintaining and servicing facilities, visitor management, and delivering conservation programs and projects as directed. A reasonable degree of physical fitness is required.

You will assist with fire, pest and cultural heritage management programs; and implement work programs consistent with departmental guidelines, policies and management plans.

Within the Nebo work unit, Rangers manage numerous protected areas, including Homevale and Dipperu National Parks and proposed new park additions at Redcliffe Tablelands as well as surrounding areas of national park and State Forest in the Nebo area.

Single person shared accommodation can be negotiated at Nebo.

To be considered you must provide:  
* your current resume (max 6 pages) - showing that you either have the experience, or the potential, to meet the six points under the 'what we are looking for' section of the role description.   
* a short, one page statement explaining why you are interested in the role.

Applications to remain current for 12 months.

Job Ad Reference: QLD/451862/22

 

Closing Date: Monday, 07 November 2022

 

 

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Please ensure you download all attachments and follow the instructions on how to apply.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

