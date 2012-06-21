

The Cultural Centre Graduate Program is a joint initiative across the five of the Cultural Centre agencies, reflecting a commitment to helping graduates develop a broad array of business-related skills which is supported by rotating throughout the different agencies. The program enables you to further develop your university learning through exposure to relevant, practical work that will enrich your experience with us. Our program will offer you a structured two year training and development program, a supportive environment to develop your skills and knowledge, a culturally safe workplace where First Nations people are valued and respected, opportunity to create a professional network; an assigned buddy to help you transition from study to corporate life; flexible working conditions based on the individual agency and graduate needs

The Queensland Cultural Centre

The Queensland Cultural Centre is a heritage-listed arts, cultural and entertainment centre in Brisbane and is part of the South Bank precinct of the Brisbane River. The major components of the centre are Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), the Queensland Museum, the State Library of Queensland (SLQ), the Queensland Art Gallery |Queensland Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) and Arts Queensland.

We recognise, respect and value First Nations people and cultures. We are progressing self-determination by recognising the rights and interests of First Nations people. We are investing in culturally connected and agile organisations, with the skills and experience we need to support better outcomes for First Nations people. We are focused on working with First Nations people to improve service design and delivery, knowing that this will deliver better outcomes for all of Queensland.

We value results, professional growth, workforce diversity and a healthy balance between work and life commitments. As an employee, you will be actively encouraged and supported as an individual in an inclusive environment embracing our differences and applying diverse and inclusive thinking to our businesses. We are committed to the values of the Queensland Public Service: customers first; ideas into action; unleash potential; be courageous; and empower people.

Mandatory requirements

To be eligible for this graduate role you must have completed a minimum Bachelor since December 2019, or you are due to graduate by the end of the 2021 Australian academic year. This includes post-graduate qualifications such as, Graduate Diploma, Graduate Certificate, or Masters.





Qualifications

The graduate role is suitable for graduates with tertiary qualifications in a range of disciplines including, but not limited to:

Arts

Business Analysts

Communication

Collections Management

Data Analytics, Informatics

Event Management

Finance - management and financial accounting

Human Resources

Information Technology

Marketing

Programming

Policy

Your contribution

This position offers a unique opportunity to work within a number of teams across the participating agencies. The successful candidate will complete a number of rotations over a two-year period that may include the below (dependent on the graduate's degree), but not limited to:

Arts - project work related to exhibitions and collections and/or other cultural outputs.

Human Resources - workforce planning, recruitment, ethics and governance, capability development, workforce analysis, training and development, and work health and safety.

Finance and Asset Management - management accounting, financial management and budgeting, asset management, financial policies and assurance.

Communications, Events and Marketing - media and publicity, digital marketing, marketing and events management.

Corporate Governance - organisational performance and risk management, process and system design.

Programming - administrative, operational and event support for the delivery of specific event and key projects.

Collections management- the development, storage, and preservation of collections and cultural heritage.

Information Technology- support of computer-bas

First Nations Identified Position

This position is designated as First Nations Identified. Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (QLD), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. An Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is one who:

identifies as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person and either

is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; or

is accepted as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander by the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community in which he or she lives.

Applications will remain current and may be considered for identical/similar vacancies, provided the appointment is made within 12 months of the closing date of the original vacancy.

