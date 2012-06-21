Clinical Nurse Consultant Indigenous Health Manager - Identified



Longreach

Trade your commute for more time where it matters most!

Central West Health have a fantastic opportunity for a Clinical Nurse Consultant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Manager in Longreach. Join a close-knit, friendly and inclusive community. Relax and unwind in a place that is as unique and dynamic as the ‘true Outback’, Central West Queensland. Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community.

Explore the Outback while you work with Central West Health and discover what you could do!

People-centred care | Quality and safety | Integrity and accountability | Investment in staff | Innovation and change

What's involved – The Clinical Nurse Consultant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Manager is an advanced practitioner with a unique understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history and how this impacts a person's relationship with good health.

The position requires clinical leadership in the planning, delivery and coordination of contemporary, person centred care within a dynamic health environment.

This position reports directly to the Executive Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health and will also report to the and receive support through the Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services in line with nursing structures.

As an employee at Central West Health, your valuable contribution will be well remunerated with a competitive permanent full-time package of up to $147,400 p.a. Your benefits include:

Generous employer superannuation contribution up to 12.75%,

Salary packaging to increase your take home pay and

17.5% annual leave loading

Accommodation assistance

Career development opportunities.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, hepatitis B, pertussis and influenza during their employment.

About Central West Hospital and Health Service - We are responsible for the delivery of healthcare services to communities across a vast region to 23 per cent of Queensland. As a rural and remote hospital and health service, Central West HHS provides a range of community, primary and hospital-based services and has formed strong partnerships with other service providers to collectively support the holistic care to the people of the Central West.

Central West Queensland is a vibrant regional centre with a range of services and great social, fitness and retail opportunities all in close proximity. The perfect location to relax, unwind and enjoy life's simple pleasures. Visit FarOut! (gofarout.com.au) for more insight.

How to apply - Applications should be submitted ONLINE via the Smart Jobs website. Include a completed vaccine preventable disease form and evidence of immunity and vaccinations and relevant qualifications with your application. For additional information regarding the responsibilities, mandatory qualifications and/or other requirements for this position please refer to the role description.