

Boulia

Central West Health are recruiting to a permanent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Worker position based Boulia, Central West Queensland. Provide a trusted voice and make a real difference to health and wellbeing outcomes for our First Nations Community.

Are you passionate about healthcare and wellbeing? Would you like to work in an inclusive team and support initiatives to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people? We want to hear from you

People-centred care | Quality and safety | Integrity and accountability | Investment in staff | Innovation and change

What's involved – the position is responsible for the prevention, early detection, and management of health problems for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The role will entail service delivery from designated primary clinic locations and outreach services, under limited supervision, as required.

You will provide mentorship and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and trainee Health Workers in conjunction with the Clinical Nurse Consultant Aboriginal Health Team.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community.

As a Central West Health employee, you will be well remunerated with a competitive package of up to $83,312 p.a. Your benefits include rural & remote allowances, learning and development opportunities; career growth; salary packaging to increase your take home pay; generous employer superannuation contributions and more.

Living in Central West Queensland is ideal for those who enjoy being part of a close-knit, safe, friendly and inclusive community. The outback offers a quiet, relaxed and safe lifestyle and is the perfect location to relax, unwind and enjoy life's simple pleasures. Schools in the west provide more one on one learning with students and there are various work opportunities for partners of healthcare workers with local businesses, property owners and other local and state government agencies. For more insight visit FarOut! (gofarout.com.au)

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, hepatitis B, pertussis and influenza during their employment.

About Central West Hospital and Health Service - We are responsible for the delivery of healthcare services to communities across a vast region to 23 per cent of Queensland. As a rural and remote hospital and health service, Central West HHS provides a range of community, primary and hospital-based services and has formed strong partnerships with other service providers to collectively support the holistic care to the people of the Central West.

How to apply - Applications should be submitted ONLINE. For additional information regarding the responsibilities, mandatory qualifications and/or other requirements for this position please refer to the role description.