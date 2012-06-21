Social Worker or Psychologist or Occupational Therapist - Senior (Senior Mental Health, Social and Emotional Wellbeing Clinician)



Brisbane North

Provide culturally sensitive mental health and social and emotional wellbeing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women residing in Brisbane Women’s & Southern Queensland Correctional Facilities. The role is responsible for the provision of clinical care to a caseload, as well as providing a clinical coordination, stakeholder engagement, and leadership role within the IMHIP Women’s team.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community.

Metro North Health is the biggest and most diverse Hospital and Health Service in Queensland, delivering excellent care underpinned by our values of respect, integrity, high performance, teamwork and compassion.

Metro North Health provides the full range of public sector health services including rural, regional and tertiary teaching hospitals. Our service covers an area of 4157 square kilometres and extends from the Brisbane River to north of Kilcoy.

Metro North facilities include:

- Caboolture Hospital

- Woodford Correctional Centre

- Kilcoy Hospital

- Redcliffe Hospital

- The Prince Charles Hospital

- The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

- Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service

- Community and Oral Health

- Metro North Mental Health

Working within Metro North Health is an opportunity to contribute to providing outstanding health services to Queenslanders. We are committed to best practice and continuous quality improvement and encourages staff to take advantage of training and development opportunities.

Metro North Health promotes a healthy balance between your work and personal life, provides flexible work hours, paid parental leave and study leave options.

For further information please visit the Metro North Health website. This is your opportunity to join the dedicated team of professionals at Metro North Health and be part of a world-class, dynamic and growing health service that embraces technology, excellence in health care, teaching, research and empowering our people to be the best in serving our community.

About the Role

Apply independent clinical judgment to complex clinical decision making, monitor and report on clinical practice and outcomes within the clinical service area, and actively participate in quality and service improvement activities.

Actively participate in clinical and cultural supervision to develop own experience and commensurate with experience, contribute to the clinical and cultural education and/or clinical leadership of other staff.

Staff are expected to be compliant with the timely and accurate input and collection of consumer related demographic information, diagnosis, outcomes collections and provision of service activity into appropriate applications. The data and information include the electronic entry and completion of documentation to meet legislative requirements, including Mental Health Act 2016 documentation, admissions, discharges and transfers.

Use a combination of high-level clinical skills and cultural knowledge to inform assessment & treatment, care planning and quality improvement of the mental health and social emotional wellbeing services provided by the team including cultural advice to Psychiatrists.

Manage a case load of clients with varying needs and identified issues including substance use (alcohol and other drugs), cultural, trauma, grief and social support needs.

Conduct biopsychosocial assessment and planning, deliver a range of mental health and social and emotional wellbeing services, and implement interventions appropriate to clients with complex and varied health needs within prescribed professional and ethical standards.

Job ad reference number: MH374850 Close date: Friday, 25 June 2021

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

Why work for us?

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Queensland Health employee you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community. We encourage people of all genders, races, ages and abilities to apply for roles within our Health Service.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro North here: https://metronorth.health.qld.gov.au/careers

