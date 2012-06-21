Social Worker or Psychologist or Occupational Therapist (Identified) Social and Emotional Wellbeing Clinician



Metro North Mental Health, Brisbane

Provide culturally sensitive mental health and social, emotional and spiritual wellbeing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women residing in the Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre, their family and community. This position provides consultation, advice and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in custody who have, or are suspected of having a mental health and social and emotional wellbeing need. This includes participating in review and quality improvement of the mental health and social emotional wellbeing services, direct clinical care, assessment, crisis management, interventions and cultural advice in treatment and care planning. This position will establish and maintain relationships with a range of government and non-government agencies, including Offender Health Services (OHS) and Queensland Corrective Services for the care and treatment of clients.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19 (Health Employment Directive No. 12/21and Queensland Health Human Resources Policy B70)

About the Role

Deliver high level clinical consultation and direct clinical care for clients who have, or are suspected of having, a mental illness; including triage, assessment, diagnosis, treatment and discharge planning and promoting application of evidence-based care.

Manage a case load of clients with varying needs and identified issues including substance use (alcohol and other drugs), cultural, trauma, grief and social support needs.

Follow service quality standards, occupational health and safety policies and procedures relating to the work being undertaken in order to ensure high quality, safe services and workplaces.

Deliver a range of mental health and social and emotional wellbeing services including biopsychosocial assessment and planning, direct care provision, care coordination, implement interventions and referrals within prescribed professional and ethical standards.

Job ad reference number: MH396830 Close date: Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

