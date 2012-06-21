Psychologist or Social Worker or Occupational Therapist - Senior (Mental Health and Social and Emotional Wellbeing Clinician)



Metro North Mental Health. Brisbane, Gatton and Wacol

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community. Provide culturally sensitive mental health and social and emotional wellbeing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women residing in Brisbane Women’s and Southern Queensland Correctional Facilities. The role is responsible for managing a caseload to provide clinical care to consumers in custody and support with transition into community. This role also provides a clinical coordination, stakeholder engagement, and leadership role within the Indigenous Mental Health Intervention Program (IMHIP) Women’s team.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19 (Health Employment Directive No. 12/21and Queensland Health Human Resources Policy B70)

Metro North Health is the biggest and most diverse Hospital and Health Service in Queensland, delivering excellent care underpinned by our values of respect, integrity, high performance, teamwork and compassion.

Metro North Health provides the full range of public sector health services including rural, regional and tertiary teaching hospitals. Our service covers an area of 4157 square kilometres and extends from the Brisbane River to north of Kilcoy.

Metro North facilities include:

- Caboolture Hospital

- Woodford Correctional Centre

- Kilcoy Hospital

- Redcliffe Hospital

- The Prince Charles Hospital

- The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

- Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service

- Community and Oral Health

- Metro North Mental Health

About the Role

Use a combination of high level clinical skills and cultural knowledge to inform assessment and treatment, care planning and quality improvement of the mental health and social emotional wellbeing services provided by the team including cultural advice to Psychiatrists.

Apply high level leadership and communication skills to liaise with relevant clinical and non-clinical stakeholders within the correctional and community environments to coordinate a holistic approach to wellbeing.

Apply independent clinical judgment to complex clinical decision making, monitor and report on clinical practice and outcomes within the clinical service area, and actively participate in quality and service improvement activities.

Job ad reference number: MH435213. Close date: 29/08/2022.

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

