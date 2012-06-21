Skip links and keyboard navigation

Psychologist or Social Worker or Occupational Therapist - Senior (Identified)


Redcliffe and Caboolture

Deliver high level psychology, social work or occupational therapy services as a member of a multidisciplinary team to consumers experiencing a moderate to severe substance use disorder and/or complicated by other mental health concerns to optimise psychosocial outcomes and achieve maximum benefit from hospital and health care services.

Position status Fixed Term Temporary
Position type Part-time
Occupational group Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
Classification HP4
Workplace Location Brisbane - North
Job ad reference QLD/MH448078
Closing date 14-Nov-2022
Job duration Please refer to the role description
Contact person Matteo Brunetti
Contact details (07) 3897 6330
Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community.

 

Metro North Health is the biggest and most diverse Hospital and Health Service in Queensland, delivering excellent care underpinned by our values of respect, integrity, high performance, teamwork and compassion.

Why work for us?

  • Rewarding career and development opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas
  • Value driven organisation which provides a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance
  • Flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases
  • Benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75% and access to salary packaging
  • Committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community
  • Be part of a world-class, dynamic and growing health service that embraces technology, excellence in health care, teaching, research and empowering our people to be the best in serving our community

Working within Metro North Health is an opportunity to contribute to providing outstanding health services to Queenslanders. We are committed to best practice and continuous quality improvement and encourages staff to take advantage of training and development opportunities.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro North here: https://metronorth.health.qld.gov.au/careers

Job ad reference number: MH448078 | Close date: Monday, 14 November 2022

 

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED VIA THIRD PARTIES (RECRUITMENT AGENCIES ETC.) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Applicants are to apply online. If the information requested in the ‘how to apply’ section is not provided you may not meet the requirements for further consideration of your application.

