Senior Project Officer - Deadly Start School Based Traineeship Program Expansion Lead (Identified)



Herston

Lead the expansion of the program to support the delivery of culturally safe, consistent placement options across all Hospital and Health Services.

About the role

The role is also responsible for providing high level liaison and coordination of program requirements across the education sector and clinical and support areas and other key stakeholders.

About you

Our ideal candidate will be someone who can demonstrate the following:

Respect – demonstrates interpersonal savvy, manages conflict appropriately, communicates effectively and balances the needs of all stakeholders with utmost respect to all people at all times

– demonstrates interpersonal savvy, manages conflict appropriately, communicates effectively and balances the needs of all stakeholders with utmost respect to all people at all times Teamwork – collaborates effectively, develops talent, values differences and builds effective teams to bring about best use of resources to deliver healthcare services

– collaborates effectively, develops talent, values differences and builds effective teams to bring about best use of resources to deliver healthcare services Compassion – is patient / client focussed, demonstrates self-awareness and the effects of behaviour on others, deals with or manages ambiguity and complexity, demonstrates resilience in the delivery of patient services or support in the delivery of services to patients

– is patient / client focussed, demonstrates self-awareness and the effects of behaviour on others, deals with or manages ambiguity and complexity, demonstrates resilience in the delivery of patient services or support in the delivery of services to patients High Performance – cultivates innovation, is action oriented, drives results and supports Metro North Health's vision and purpose to exceed expectations of our patients and stakeholders

– cultivates innovation, is action oriented, drives results and supports Metro North Health's vision and purpose to exceed expectations of our patients and stakeholders Integrity – demonstrates sound decision quality, ensures accountability, demonstrates courage in the face of adversity and works effectively / manages complexity to ensure work output and decisions are ethical and invariably of a high standard

Benefits when working for us

Rewarding career and development opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas

Value driven organisation which provides a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance

Flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases

Benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75% and access to salary packaging

Metro North Health is committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for all employees. We offer unique and rewarding professional development opportunities in a safe and flexible work environment with a focus on putting our people first. Be part of a world-class, dynamic and growing health service that embraces technology and innovation, excellence in healthcare, quality teaching and cutting edge research.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro North here: https://metronorth.health.qld.gov.au/careers

Job ad reference number: MN452914 Close date: Friday 11 November, 2022

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED VIA THIRD PARTIES (RECRUITMENT AGENCIES ETC.) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED