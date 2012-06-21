Indigenous Advanced Health Worker



Logan Hospital, Meadowbrook

The Women’s and Children’s Division are looking for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker to join their team. Logan Hospital is the major health centre for one of the fastest growing regions in the state and provides a range of specialty services for children and adults. Our emergency department is one of the busiest in the state, seeing more than 88,000 presentations each year.

Metro South Health is Australia's first digital health service and one of the largest in Queensland, with an estimated residential population of approximately one million people or 23 per cent of Queensland's population.

This is your opportunity to join the dedicated team of professionals at Metro South Health and be part of a world-class, dynamic and growing health service that embraces technology, excellence in health care, teaching, research and empowering our people to be the best in serving our community.

About the Role

This role will be required to be committed to working in partnership with women and their families within a supportive multidisciplinary team from conception to the First 1000 days, demonstrate an ability and willingness to actively lead practice change, clinical innovation and contribute to maternity service reform. This role will be responsible for providing an advanced level to promote and deliver efficient, relevant, cultural safe and holistic outcomes in the Logan and Beaudesert Health Service. This role provides clinical, social, and emotional support, and health education to women and their families through the women's pregnancy, labour, birth and up to 6 weeks postpartum.

This position is required to bring lived experience as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person into practice, commitment, and passion for working in the community, able to build strong relationships with the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander community of Logan and Beaudesert.

Our ICARE² values of Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Engagement and Excellence, shape our culture within Metro South Health. Our values guide our day-to-day decision making and are fundamental to what we care about as a health service, how we behave, how we interact with each other and provide care to the many patients who come through our doors every day.

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Metro South employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19 Health Employment Directive No. 12/21and Queensland Health Human Resources Policy B70.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro South here: www.metrosouth.health.qld.gov.au/join-our-team.