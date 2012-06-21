Indigenous Healthcare Worker (Women’s Business) - Nephrology



Princess Alexandra Hospital, Woolloongabba

Allied Health, Nephrology are looking for an Indigenous Healthcare Worker (Women’s Business) to join their team to facilitate and encourage access by the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to mainstream health services through education, direct assistance, and participation in community consultation mechanisms developed by the District.

Metro South Health is Australia's first digital health service and one of the largest in Queensland, with an estimated residential population of approximately one million people or 23 per cent of Queensland's population.

This is your opportunity to join the dedicated team of professionals at Metro South Health and be part of a world-class, dynamic and growing health service that embraces technology, excellence in health care, teaching, research and empowering our people to be the best in serving our community.

About the Role

• Provide support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients, families and/or carers whilst being cared for by Queensland Renal Transplant Services (QKTS) and Metro South and Ipswich Nephrology and Transplant Service (MINTS).

• Advocate for appropriate service delivery for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people and identify opportunities for improvement and outcomes.

• Assist with development of culturally appropriate education materials for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients, families and/or carers.

• Participate in the multi-disciplinary team reviews of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander patients such as weekly meetings, discharge planning and case conferences.

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

Our ICARE² values of Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Engagement and Excellence, shape our culture within Metro South Health. Our values guide our day-to-day decision making and are fundamental to what we care about as a health service, how we behave, how we interact with each other and provide care to the many patients who come through our doors every day.

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Metro South employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19 (Health Employment Directive No. 12/21 (PDF) and Queensland Health Human Resources Policy B70 (PDF))

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro South here: www.metrosouth.health.qld.gov.au/join-our-team.