Senior Psychologist Healthy Mob


Inala

An exciting opportunity exists in the role of Senior Psychologist within Indigenous Community & Allied Health Team. The Integrated Mental Health and Substance Use Services (IMSS), CoE; aims to provide a culturally appropriate service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, supporting and enhancing patient centred care.

Job details

Position status Permanent
Position type Part-time
Occupational group Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
Classification HP4
Workplace Location Logan - Beaudesert
Job ad reference QLD/MS12457526
Closing date 16-Dec-2022
Job duration
Contact person Peggy Manton-Williams
Contact details 0431981344
Access the National Relay Service

Metro South Health is Australia's first digital health service and one of the largest in Queensland, with an estimated residential population of approximately one million people or 23 per cent of Queensland's population.

This is your opportunity to join the dedicated team of professionals at Metro South Health and be part of a world-class, dynamic and growing health service that embraces technology, excellence in health care, teaching, research and empowering our people to be the best in serving our community.

About the Role
Also known as Inala Indigenous Health Service, is a Queensland Health service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Located in Inala, 18 km South West of Brisbane CBD, our clinic is staffed by GPs, nurses, allied health, and Aboriginal health workers, and visiting medical specialists. We also provide health-related services at a community level, and our research team is dedicated to finding and publishing evidence about how to improve the health of our patients. 

§  Experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within a clinical context within mental health settings.

§  Ability to apply professional judgement and decision making to resolve complex issues in regard to adapting routine evidence based clinical practice to ensure it responds to the complex needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander consumers.

§  Provide high level clinical advice regarding professional standards and clinical service development in regard to the psychology profession as it relates to the psychological management of Mental Health and trauma

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

Our ICARE² values of Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Engagement and Excellence, shape our culture within Metro South Health. Our values guide our day-to-day decision making and are fundamental to what we care about as a health service, how we behave, how we interact with each other and provide care to the many patients who come through our doors every day.

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Metro South employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19 (Health Employment Directive No. 12/21 (PDF) and Queensland Health Human Resources Policy B70 (PDF))

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro South here: www.metrosouth.health.qld.gov.au/join-our-team.

 

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online; Please review the Role Description for more information on application process requirements. Agency referrals will not be accepted for this position.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

