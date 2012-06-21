Graduate Parliamentary Service Officer - First Nations (Identified)



Brisbane

Are you ready to make a difference in Queensland? The Queensland Parliamentary Service Graduate Program is open to graduates from all degrees and disciplines who have a keen interest in the Parliament and democratic processes. At Queensland Parliamentary Service, we’re values-driven and our culture is focussed on delivering superior, innovative and apolitical services to support our elected representatives and the democratic process. We acknowledge the key role of our employees and strive to support a diverse, professional and agile workforce capable of delivering our purpose and vision. As a Graduate Parliamentary Service Officer, you’ll move through a 2-year program including rotations through all 4 divisions of Queensland Parliamentary Service, so you can make a great start on a rewarding career.

The Queensland Parliamentary Service Graduate Program is a bespoke two year placement with the opportunity to make a positive difference to parliamentary democracy in Queensland.

Throughout the two-year program, you'll rotate through the four divisions of the Queensland Parliamentary Service:

Assembly and Committee Services (Committee Office, Chamber and Education Services and Reporting/Hansard)

Information Services (Parliamentary Library, IT, Communications and Marketing)

Corporate and Electorate Services (Human Resources, Financial and Administrative Services, Electorate Office Liaison)

Property and Facility Services (Catering, Security and Attendants, Electorate Accommodation, Precinct/Property Services)

These rotations will expose you to a wide variety of work projects across all the functions of a working Westminster Parliament. You will have access to mentoring from senior organisational officers to support your career development.

Your areas of interest and growth will be matched with specific projects across the Parliamentary Service, providing a bespoke graduate program that is just for you.

Apply now

There are two positions available.

Your application should include:

your current resume (maximum two pages and including two referees)

your most recent academic transcript

a one-page summary of why you'd like to work for Queensland Parliament

Visit the Queensland Parliament Careers website for more information including eligibility and details on the application process.