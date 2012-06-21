Program Manager (Social and Emotional Wellbeing)



The focus of the System Planning and Response team is sector issue analysis and fast response to emerging opportunities to drive sector reform. This work is undertaken within the context of sector wide strategic planning, monitoring and reporting and operational planning. This particular role will have a primary focus on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This is an identified position targeting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (QLD), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal person or Torres Strait Islander person.

You will be experienced in analysing policy, research and data, and developing briefs and reports based on this analysis. You will use your specialist experience to influence policy development and to support the QMHC program of work. You will be a skilled negotiator who can work with collaboratively with government and non-government sector stakeholders to deliver reform and project outcomes.

The Queensland Mental Health Commission aims to improve the mental health and wellbeing of Queenslanders by driving reform towards a more integrated, evidence-based, recovery-oriented mental health, drug and alcohol system in Queensland.



The Commission's functions are to:

develop and review the whole-of-government strategic plan for mental health, alcohol and other drugs and facilitate, monitor and report on its implementation

undertake and facilitate reviews, research and reports that support better outcomes for people experiencing mental health difficulties, mental illness and problematic alcohol and other drug use as well as people impacted by suicide

coordinate, facilitate and support mental health awareness and promotion activities

engage and enable the mental health alcohol and other drug sectors by establishing and supporting statewide mechanisms that are collaborative, representative, transparent and accountable.



This is a unique opportunity to join the team and make a contribution to the differences that matter.



Additional Information

Intra- and inter-state travel is a requirement of this role.

Occasional work outside normal working hours, including weekends, may be required.

The role description will outline any qualifications, licences and specific requirements of the role. If you are interested in this job we encourage you to read the attached role description and talk to the contact officer.

This is an identified position targeting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only.

Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (QLD), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be an Aboriginal person or Torres Strait Islander person.

Additionally, applicants must nominate (or provide a written reference from) an Aboriginal person or a Torres Strait Islander person who can attest to their ability to meet the cultural capability criteria. This person may be a community member, supervisor or work colleague.

Applications will remain current for a period of 12 months.

