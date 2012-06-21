Indigenous Health Worker *Identified*



Rockhampton

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, there is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community. Provide clinical and case management support to clients of the Prison Mental Health Service to achieve the best possible clinical outcomes for this complex group. In addition, this position liaises with all relevant clinical and non-clinical stakeholders within the correctional environment as well as with non-clinical support workers in the community to coordinate a holistic approach to recovery and wellbeing with a particular focus on the transition phase surrounding release from custody.

Salary Information (HW4):

Total remuneration value of up to $81,279 p.a. is comprised of;

A salary between $66,624 – $71,237 p.a.

12.75% employer superannuation contribution

17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits include:

Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)

Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)

Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Corporate membership discounts

Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

For further details on how to apply download the Role Description below! Alternatively, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) RK2B405866