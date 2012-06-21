Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health



Capricornia Correctional Centre

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Male and Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community. The purpose of the role is to enhance the health and wellbeing of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders while in the CCC, and on release with their transition back into the general community. The role includes identifying priorities for the promotion of healthy living; disease prevention, injury, and disability; treatment and care of the sick; management of chronic diseases; advocacy and rehabilitation. The role helps ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders receive continuity of care from the CCC to release into the community.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be male.

Salary Information (HW4):

Total remuneration value of up to $83,312 p.a. is comprised of;

A salary between $68,289 - $73,019 p.a.

12.75% employer superannuation contribution

17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits include:

Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)

Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)

Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Corporate membership discounts

Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

For further details on how to apply download the Role Description below! Alternatively, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) R2C411026