Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health


Capricornia Correctional Centre

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Male and Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community.

The purpose of the role is to enhance the health and wellbeing of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders while in the CCC, and on release with their transition back into the general community.

The role includes identifying priorities for the promotion of healthy living; disease prevention, injury, and disability; treatment and care of the sick; management of chronic diseases; advocacy and rehabilitation. The role helps ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders receive continuity of care from the CCC to release into the community.

Position status Permanent
Position type Full-time
Occupational group Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
Classification OO4
Workplace Location Rockhampton region
Job ad reference QLD/RK2C411026
Closing date 17-Apr-2022
Job duration
Contact person Rachel Faye
Contact details (07) 4912 6342
Take a look inside and see if you're up to the challenge
- Capricornia Correctional Centre                                                                                                                                                                                     

Salary Information (HW4):

Total remuneration value of up to $83,312 p.a. is comprised of;

  • A salary between $68,289 - $73,019 p.a.
  • 12.75% employer superannuation contribution
  • 17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits include:

  • Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)
  • Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)
  • Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Corporate membership discounts
  • Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

For further details on how to apply download the Role Description below! Alternatively, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) R2C411026

 

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Microsoft Word (.doc) or PDF file types are supported. Files must be a maximum of 2MB each.

