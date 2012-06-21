Skip links and keyboard navigation

Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health


Capricornia Correctional Centre

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Male and Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community.

Provide supportive leadership and coordination to meet the health and wellbeing needs of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders whilst in custody at the Capricornia Correctional Centre (CCC), and with their transition back to the general community on release. You'll also provide professional support to the HW4 Advance Health Worker positions.

The appointee will contribute to high professional standards for service delivery by working collaboratively working with the Clinical Nurse Consultant (CNC), Health and Wellbeing and CNC, Primary Care in resolving day to day operational issues which will improve workflow, efficiency, and effectiveness of service delivery.

Job details

Position status Permanent
Position type Flexible full-time
Occupational group Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
Classification HW5
Workplace Location Rockhampton region
Job ad reference QLD/RK2C411108
Closing date 17-Apr-2022
Job duration
Contact person Rachel Faye
Contact details (07) 4912 6366
Access the National Relay Service

Take a look inside and see if you're up to the challenge - Capricornia Correctional Centre

Salary Information (HW5):

Total remuneration value of up to $93,497 p.a. is comprised of;

  • A salary between $77,219 - $ 81,946 p.a.
  • 12.75% employer superannuation contribution
  • 17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits include:

  • Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)
  • Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)
  • Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Corporate membership discounts
  • Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

For further details on how to apply download the Role Description below! Alternatively, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) RK2C411108

 

 

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Microsoft Word (.doc) or PDF file types are supported. Files must be a maximum of 2MB each.

