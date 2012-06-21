Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health



Capricornia Correctional Centre

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Male and Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community. Provide supportive leadership and coordination to meet the health and wellbeing needs of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders whilst in custody at the Capricornia Correctional Centre (CCC), and with their transition back to the general community on release. You'll also provide professional support to the HW4 Advance Health Worker positions. The appointee will contribute to high professional standards for service delivery by working collaboratively working with the Clinical Nurse Consultant (CNC), Health and Wellbeing and CNC, Primary Care in resolving day to day operational issues which will improve workflow, efficiency, and effectiveness of service delivery.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander community.

Under s25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be male.

Take a look inside and see if you're up to the challenge - Capricornia Correctional Centre

Salary Information (HW5):

Total remuneration value of up to $93,497 p.a. is comprised of;

A salary between $77,219 - $ 81,946 p.a.

12.75% employer superannuation contribution

17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits include:

Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)

Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)

Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Corporate membership discounts

Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

For further details on how to apply download the Role Description below! Alternatively, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) RK2C411108