Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health


The Caves / Rockhampton

Capricornia Offender Health Service invite applications for Advanced Health Worker (Offender Health) to provide supportive leadership and coordination to meet the health and wellbeing needs of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders whilst in custody.

This role will promote primary health care principles in engaging the target client group with complex needs ranging from primary mental health conditions, disabilities, at risk behaviours and complex chronic conditions.

Join us and make a difference.

Position status Permanent
Position type Full-time
Occupational group Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
Classification OO5
Workplace Location Rockhampton region
Job ad reference QLD/RK2G435007
Closing date 14-Aug-2022
Contact person Darren Holzberger
Contact details (07) 4912 6342
Salary Information (HW5):

Total remuneration value of up to $93,497 p.a. is comprised of:

  • A salary between $77,219 - $81,946 p.a.
  • 12.75% employer superannuation contribution
  • 17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits Include:

  • Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)
  • Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)
  • Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
  • Corporate membership discounts
  • Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

To submit your application / expression of interest, please include:

  • Your current CV or resume, including referees.
  • A short 1 to 2 page cover letter outlining how your experience, abilities and knowledge align with the organisational values, accountabilities and “How you will be Assessed” section of the Role Description.
  • Include any additional forms / evidence as attached or listed on the Role Description.

For assistance, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) RK2G435007

 

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

Microsoft Word (.doc) or PDF file types are supported. Files must be a maximum of 2MB each.

Inclusion and diversity

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity, including making any reasonable adjustments to support you through the recruitment process.

