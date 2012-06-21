Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health



The Caves / Rockhampton

Capricornia Offender Health Service invite applications for Advanced Health Worker (Offender Health) to provide supportive leadership and coordination to meet the health and wellbeing needs of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders whilst in custody. This role will promote primary health care principles in engaging the target client group with complex needs ranging from primary mental health conditions, disabilities, at risk behaviours and complex chronic conditions. Join us and make a difference.

Salary Information (HW5):

Total remuneration value of up to $93,497 p.a. is comprised of:

A salary between $77,219 - $81,946 p.a.

12.75% employer superannuation contribution

17.5% leave loading

Other Benefits Include:

Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)

Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)

Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Corporate membership discounts

Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)

Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.

How to Apply:

To submit your application / expression of interest, please include:

Your current CV or resume, including referees.

A short 1 to 2 page cover letter outlining how your experience, abilities and knowledge align with the organisational values, accountabilities and “How you will be Assessed” section of the Role Description.

Include any additional forms / evidence as attached or listed on the Role Description.

For assistance, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) RK2G435007