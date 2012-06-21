Job search
Advanced Health Worker, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health
The Caves (5 mins north of Rockhampton)
Capricornia Offender Health Service invite applications for Advanced Health Worker (Offender Health) to enhance the health and wellbeing of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander offenders while in the Capricornia Correctional Centre (CCC) and on release with their transition back into the general community.
The primary outcome is preventing the deterioration of offender clients’ social and emotional wellbeing and mental health status through facilitating health promotion, health protection and prevention activities to minimise harm whilst in prison.
Job details
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Full-time
|Occupational group
|Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
|Classification
|HW4
|Workplace Location
|Rockhampton region
|Job ad reference
|QLD/RK2G435010
|Closing date
|14-Aug-2022
|Job duration
|Contact person
|Darren Holzberger
|Contact details
|(07) 4912 6342
Access the National Relay Service
Salary Information (HW4):
Total remuneration value of up to $83,312 p.a. is comprised of:
- A salary between $68,289 - $73,019 p.a.
- 12.75% employer superannuation contribution
- 17.5% leave loading
Other Benefits Include:
- Generous Salary Sacrificing (conditions apply)
- Access to paid parental leave (conditions apply)
- Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
- Corporate membership discounts
- Access to the Fitness Passport (conditions apply)
Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPD) Requirements:
It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against vaccine preventable diseases as listed on the Role Description.
How to Apply:
To submit your application / expression of interest, please include:
- Your current CV or resume, including referees.
- A short 1 to 2 page cover letter outlining how your experience, abilities and knowledge align with the organisational values, accountabilities and “How you will be Assessed” section of the Role Description.
- Include any additional forms / evidence as attached or listed on the Role Description.
For assistance, contact Recruitment Services @ CQ Health and quote the Job Ad Reference (JAR) RK2G435010
Further information
We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.
Microsoft Word (.doc) or PDF file types are supported. Files must be a maximum of 2MB each.
Documents
Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.
-
RK2G435010 - AHW (HW4) (PDF, 346KB)
Role Description
Evidence-of-Attribute (PDF, 347KB)
Information Package for Applicants
Information for Applicants (PDF, 334KB)
Information Package for Applicants