Allied Health Assistant A&TSI Identified
Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya
An exciting opportunity exists for an Allied Health Assistant – (Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander (A&TSI) Identified) to contribute to total patient management by assisting Allied Health Professionals (AHP) in duties of patient care and contribute to the efficient operation of the rehabilitation service by undertaking other non-treatment activities as required.
|Position status
|Permanent
|Position type
|Full-time
|Occupational group
|Health - Allied Health/Clinical Support
|Classification
|CA3
|Workplace Location
|Sunshine Coast
|Job ad reference
|QLD/SC393420
|Closing date
|16-Nov-2021
|Job duration
|Permanent full time 76hrs p.f.
|Contact person
|Julie Scott
|Contact details
|(07) 5202 8535
Access the National Relay Service
Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Provide a defined range of clinical screening assessments as delegated and allowed by testing guidelines and legislation.
- Provide a defined range of treatments as prescribed by the AHP and work under their general direction including using decision support tools, clinical pathways and patient guidelines.
- Perform safe practice in the performance of material handling tasks, patient manual handling and positioning techniques.
Salary between $59964 - $63037 p.a. (CA3) Applications will remain current for 12 months. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).
