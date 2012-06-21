Allied Health Assistant A&TSI Identified



Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya

An exciting opportunity exists for an Allied Health Assistant – (Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander (A&TSI) Identified) to contribute to total patient management by assisting Allied Health Professionals (AHP) in duties of patient care and contribute to the efficient operation of the rehabilitation service by undertaking other non-treatment activities as required.

Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.

Key Responsibilities include:



Provide a defined range of clinical screening assessments as delegated and allowed by testing guidelines and legislation.

Provide a defined range of treatments as prescribed by the AHP and work under their general direction including using decision support tools, clinical pathways and patient guidelines.

Perform safe practice in the performance of material handling tasks, patient manual handling and positioning techniques.



Salary between $59964 - $63037 p.a. (CA3) Applications will remain current for 12 months. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).





