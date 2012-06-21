

Nambour

A unique and exciting opportunity exists for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker to participate in and contribute to the delivery of a culturally sensitive and appropriate mental health care service to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients who access the Mental Health & Specialised Services.

Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.

Key Responsibilities include:

Provide a high level of culturally appropriate guidance and assistance in the assessment and treatment planning for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people receiving care from the Cultural Healing Program, Continuing Care Team, MHSS.

Provide cultural support, guidance and advocacy to the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander consumers/families/carers and other key stakeholders who may be involved with the person's care.

Contribute to Closing the Gap Key Performance Indicators as underpinned by the Queensland Health Making Tracks toward closing the gap in health outcomes for Indigenous Queenslanders by 2033.

Work cooperatively and effectively within a team and with patients / clients.

Remuneration value up to $93 497 p.a., comprising salary between $2959.80 - $3141.00 p.f., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (HW5) (permanent full time position available). Applications will remain current for 12 months. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).

Why work for us?

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Queensland Health employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community. We encourage people of all genders, races, ages and abilities to apply for roles within our Health Service.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Sunshine Coast here: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/sunshinecoast/careers

As a Sunshine Coast Health employee, you will receive competitive remuneration and have access to:

• A wellness program;

• Generous superannuation;

• Flexible work arrangements;

• Career training and development; and

• Salary packaging.

