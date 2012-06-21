Skip links and keyboard navigation

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker


Nambour

A unique and exciting opportunity exists for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advanced Health Worker to participate in and contribute to the delivery of a culturally sensitive and appropriate mental health care service to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients who access the Mental Health & Specialised Services.

Job details

Position status Permanent
Position type Full-time
Occupational group Health - Mental Health Clinicians
Classification HW5
Workplace Location Sunshine Coast
Job ad reference QLD/SC445800
Closing date 07-Oct-2022
Job duration
Contact person Alison Noble
Contact details (07) 5450 4700
Access the National Relay Service

Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.

Key Responsibilities include: 

  • Provide a high level of culturally appropriate guidance and assistance in the assessment and treatment planning for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people receiving care from the Cultural Healing Program, Continuing Care Team, MHSS.
  • Provide cultural support, guidance and advocacy to the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander consumers/families/carers and other key stakeholders who may be involved with the person's care.
  • Contribute to Closing the Gap Key Performance Indicators as underpinned by the Queensland Health Making Tracks toward closing the gap in health outcomes for Indigenous Queenslanders by 2033.
  • Work cooperatively and effectively within a team and with patients / clients.

Remuneration value up to $93 497 p.a., comprising salary between $2959.80 - $3141.00 p.f., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (HW5) (permanent full time position available). Applications will remain current for 12 months. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).

Why work for us?

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Queensland Health employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.
We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community. We encourage people of all genders, races, ages and abilities to apply for roles within our Health Service.
You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Sunshine Coast here: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/sunshinecoast/careers

As a Sunshine Coast Health employee, you will receive competitive remuneration and have access to:
• A wellness program;
• Generous superannuation;
• Flexible work arrangements;
• Career training and development; and
• Salary packaging.

Check out the latest updates here:

http://www.schealthjobs.com

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED VIA THIRD PARTIES (RECRUITMENT AGENCIES ETC.) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

**APPLICANTS ARE TO APPLY ONLINE** The following file types are accepted: .jpg, .gif, .bmp, .png, .rtf, .txt, .doc and docx. Do not upload zipped files, tagged pdfs or protected documents. Click on the "Apply" button to submit your application.

Documents

Before applying for this vacancy please ensure you read the documents below.

