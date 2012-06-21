Skip links and keyboard navigation

Mental Health Worker Multi Disciplinary, Health Practitioner or Clinical Nurse


Nambour

Job details

Position status Fixed Term Temporary
Position type Part-time
Occupational group Health - Mental Health Clinicians
Classification HP3, Nurse Grade 6 (1)
Workplace Location Sunshine Coast
Job ad reference QLD/SC446801
Closing date 13-Oct-2022
Job duration Until 30/06/2023 with possibility of extension
Contact person Alison Noble
Contact details (07) 5450 4700
A unique and exciting opportunity exists for the Mental Health Worker or Clinical Nurse to deliver clinical services for consumers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, in accordance with the goals, policies and requirements of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS).

The Cultural Healing Program provides mental health intervention and support to persons, suffering from or at risk of a mental health issue, in need of social, emotional or cultural and or spiritual support, who identify as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander. Support is also offered to non-indigenous family members.

Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.

Key Responsibilities include: 

  • Actively promote the principles of the MHSS: person centred, recovery oriented, evidence based, and family and carer inclusive care.
  • Participate in forums aimed at increasing the co-ordination between agencies providing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
  • Adhere to relevant expectations outlined in the SCHHS and nursing and/or allied health governance framework documents to ensure that consumer outcomes are achieved in a transparent, ethical and accountable manner.

Remuneration based pro rata on equivalent full time value up to $47 886 p.a. comprising salary rates: $35.78 - $52.60 p.h. (HP3) $48.87 - $52.33 p.h (NRG6(1)), employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (Nurse Grade 6(1)/HP3) (temporary part time position available until 30 June 2023, 30.4 hrs p.f.). Applications will remain current for the duration of the vacancy. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).

Why work for us?

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Queensland Health employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.
We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community. We encourage people of all genders, races, ages and abilities to apply for roles within our Health Service.
You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Sunshine Coast here: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/sunshinecoast/careers

As a Sunshine Coast Health employee, you will receive competitive remuneration and have access to:
• A wellness program;
• Generous superannuation;
• Flexible work arrangements;
• Career training and development; and
• Salary packaging.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED VIA THIRD PARTIES (RECRUITMENT AGENCIES ETC.) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Further information

We are committed to building inclusive cultures in the Queensland public sector that respect and promote human rights and diversity.

**APPLICANTS ARE TO APPLY ONLINE** The following file types are accepted: .jpg, .gif, .bmp, .png, .rtf, .txt, .doc and docx. Do not upload zipped files, tagged pdfs or protected documents. Click on the "Apply" button to submit your application.

