Mental Health Worker Multi Disciplinary, Health Practitioner or Clinical Nurse



Nambour

A unique and exciting opportunity exists for the Mental Health Worker, Health Practitioner or Clinical Nurse to deliver clinical services for consumers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, in accordance with the goals, policies and requirements of the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS).

The Cultural Healing Program provides mental health intervention and support to persons, suffering from or at risk of a mental health issue, in need of social, emotional or cultural and or spiritual support, who identify as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander. Support is also offered to non-indigenous family members.

Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.

Key Responsibilities include:

Actively promote the principles of the MHSS: person centred, recovery oriented, evidence based, and family and carer inclusive care.

Participate in forums aimed at increasing the co-ordination between agencies providing services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Adhere to relevant expectations outlined in the SCHHS and nursing and/or allied health governance framework documents to ensure that consumer outcomes are achieved in a transparent, ethical and accountable manner.

Remuneration based pro rata on equivalent full time value up to $47 886 p.a. comprising salary rates: $35.78 - $52.60 p.h. (HP3) $48.87 - $52.33 p.h (NRG6(1)), employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (Nurse Grade 6(1)/HP3) (temporary part time position available until 30 June 2023, 30.4 hrs p.f.). Applications will remain current for the duration of the vacancy. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).

