

Nambour General Hospital

An exciting opportunity exists for a Nurse Navigator - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (Identified) who is required to lead and deliver expert clinical leadership in the provision and coordination of contemporary, person-centred care delivered within a dynamic health environment at an advanced level based on the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia Registered Nurse Standards of Practice.

An exciting opportunity exists for a Nurse Navigator - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (Identified) who is required to lead and deliver expert clinical leadership in the provision and coordination of contemporary, person-centred care delivered within a dynamic health environment at an advanced level based on the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia Registered Nurse Standards of Practice.

Live, work and play on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. Join an expanding Health Service with a culture of innovation, education, training and research, with facilities across the Sunshine Coast including the University Hospital at Birtinya.

The Nurse Navigation Service is a state-wide model of care designed to provide holistic support to patients with complex multiple health conditions e.g., chronic disease, mental health, frail and aged who require an expert level of healthcare coordination. Nurse Navigators work across system boundaries to actively improve health literacy in close partnership with patients and families and other health and allied health services to healthcare experience and quality of life. A proactive and integrated approach is taken to ensure patients receive the most appropriate services where and when they need them.

The Nurse Navigator Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander position will work with patients who have complex conditions with a focus of ensuring culturally appropriate care is provided and maintaining wellness, avoiding hospital presentations and admissions, and reducing length of stay for those who are admitted to an acute facility.

Key Responsibilities include:

Adhere to defined service quality standards, health and safety policies and procedures relating to the work being understand to ensure high quality, safe services and workplaces.

Fulfil the responsibilities of this role in accordance with Schedule 2, Nurses and Midwives (Queensland Health Award) – State 2015 – Generic Level Statements Nurse Grade 7 and the Queensland Public Service values.

Understand your broad responsibilities for safety and quality in healthcare, actively participate in continuous quality and safety improvement activities within the workplace and notify a relevant clinical or non-clinical responsible officer when concerns exist about workplace or patient safety.

Remuneration value up to $147,400 p.a., comprising salary between $118,993 - $129,189 p.a., employer contribution to superannuation (up to 12.75%) and annual leave loading (17.5%) (Nurse Grade 7), (Permanent full time, 76 hrs p.f.). Applications will remain current for 12 months. Please note: only applications from candidates will be accepted (applications that may result in an agency fee will not be considered).

Indigenous positions - Under section 25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld), it is a genuine occupational requirement for the incumbent to be Indigenous to the Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community.

Why work for us?

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Queensland Health employee, you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community. We encourage people of all genders, races, ages and abilities to apply for roles within our Health Service.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Sunshine Coast here: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/sunshinecoast/careers

As a Sunshine Coast Health employee, you will receive competitive remuneration and have access to:

• A wellness program;

• Generous superannuation;

• Flexible work arrangements;

• Career training and development; and

• Salary packaging.

Check out the latest updates here:

www.schealthjobs.com