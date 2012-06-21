Social Worker



Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service, Herston

Deliver high quality, evidence-based social work services across the continuum of care to patients and families of STARS, as part of an interprofessional, collaborative team.

Under s105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991, equal opportunity measure exemption states a person may do an act to promote equal opportunity for a group of people with an attribute (such as race) if the purpose of the act is not inconsistent with the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991. This is a program to improve the under-representation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people in social work (health) and is an equal opportunity measure under s105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991.

It is a condition of employment for this role for the employee to be, and remain, vaccinated against COVID-19 (Health Employment Directive No. 12/21and Queensland Health Human Resources Policy B70)

Metro North Health is the biggest and most diverse Hospital and Health Service in Queensland, delivering excellent care underpinned by our values of respect, integrity, high performance, teamwork and compassion.

Metro North Health provides the full range of public sector health services including rural, regional and tertiary teaching hospitals. Our service covers an area of 4157 square kilometres and extends from the Brisbane River to north of Kilcoy.

Working within Metro North Health is an opportunity to contribute to providing outstanding health services to Queenslanders. We are committed to best practice and continuous quality improvement and encourages staff to take advantage of training and development opportunities.

Metro North Health promotes a healthy balance between your work and personal life, provides flexible work hours, paid parental leave and study leave options.

For further information please visit the Metro North Health website.

About the Role

Deliver high quality social work clinical services across a variety of caseloads in accordance with prescribed professional and ethical standards.

Organise and prioritise allocated patient caseload and undertake routine social work tasks within well establish clinical protocols and according to approved clinical management plans to ensure appropriate and effective patient management.

As experience builds, apply increasingly independent clinical judgement to more complex clinical decision making, under the clinical practice supervision or professional guidance of a more senior clinician.

Work cooperatively and effectively within the social work and interprofessional team and with patients and their families to provide value based and collaborative care.

Job ad reference number: STR434811 Close date: Monday, 15th August 2022

Find out about the role in more detail and how to apply in the attached Role Description.

Why work for us?

We offer rewarding career opportunities across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical areas across our health service and pride ourselves on providing a work environment that is safe, satisfying, flexible, and promotes a healthy work-life balance.

As a Queensland Health employee you will benefit from a higher than standard employer contribution to Superannuation of up to 12.75%, access to salary packaging, flexible working arrangements and competitive salary rates with annual incremental increases.

We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people and our community. We encourage people of all genders, races, ages and abilities to apply for roles within our Health Service.

You can find out more about why it's so great to work at Metro North here: https://metronorth.health.qld.gov.au/careers

